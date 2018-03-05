Toyota establishes new company for automated driving efforts

Toyota establishes new company for automated driving efforts
2:05 / March 5, 2018

The new joint venture, Toyota Research Institute-Advanced Development (TRI-AD), will focus on the research and development of self-driving technologies. Read more: http://zd.net/2GVh0kO

Read full article: Toyota to form $2.8 billion autonomous vehicle research venture

