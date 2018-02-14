Twitter wants you to know if you've interacted with a Russia-linked account

Twitter wants you to know if you've interacted with a Russia-linked account
0:54 / February 14, 2018

The company is emailing 677,775 users who either followed, retweeted or liked a tweet from the more than 50,000 Russia-linked election bots. Read more: http://zd.net/2o7Jb8u

Read full article: Twitter says 50,000 Russia-linked accounts tweeted during 2016 US presidential election

