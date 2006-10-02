Campbell Arnott's: Paul Williams, CIO

Campbell Arnott's: Paul Williams, CIO
12:37 / October 2, 2006

Paul Williams, CIO of Campbell Arnott's, is faced with the task of bringing the operations of one of Australia's oldest and most popular food brands into the 21st century.Paul Williams, CIO of Campbell Arnott's, is faced with the task of bringing the operations of one of Australia's oldest and most popular food brands into the 21st century. We asked Williams to take us through some of the challenges he and his company are facing, and how IT fits into the bigger picture.

