When IoT meets multi-family: The next step for smart cities?
About
When IoT meets multi-family: The next step for smart cities?
9:35 /
February 13, 2018
Felicite Moorman, CEO of STRATIS and Ba-Logics, discusses the opportunities for enhanced resident and building security, and energy savings by mass adoption of IoT in multi-family/multi-occupant buildings.
Share
Contact
When IoT meets multi-family: The next step for smart cities?Felicite Moorman, CEO of STRATIS and Ba-Logics, discusses the opportunities for enhanced resident and building security, and energy savings by mass adoption of IoT in multi-family/multi-occupant buildings.