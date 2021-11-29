20 eLearning deals on sale for an extra 70% off on Cyber Monday

StackCommerce

ZDNet Recommends Best online learning platform 2021 Here's a list of the best sources of educational content, all viewable from the comfort of your home. Read More

The most satisfying things you can learn are topics and skills you have a genuine interest in. If you want to learn something about cyber security, art, programming, and so much more, then we have some great bundles for you. Take a look at these 20 great eLearning bundles! For Cyber Monday, all of them are 70% off with coupon code CMSAVE70!

Excel is one of the most useful tools at your fingertips, and it's seldom used to its full potential. This 33-hour course can teach you how to automate your word with macros, perform complex functions, and so much more.

Get The Ultimate Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle for $10.20 (Reg. $945) with coupon code CMSAVE70.

Unity and Blender are two tools that are essential to game design, and they also happen to be very hard to learn without guidance. This bundle will teach you to use the game engine behind some of the most popular modern games and the 3D design program that brought them to life.

Get The 2021 Premium Unity Game Developer Certification Bundle for $6 (Reg. $3400) with coupon code CMSAVE70.

The CompTIA certification exams are difficult, but they are also a great gateway to employment in IT and computer science. Study for these difficult tests with the only certified CompTIA prep course.

Get The 2021 Complete CompTIA Certification Prep Super Bundle for $14.70 (Reg. $4400) with coupon code CMSAVE70.

Get access to over 1,000 classes on topics ranging from marketing to programming with Python. StackSkills lets you track your progress, earn certifications, and learn something new every day with your own self-guided education.

Get StackSkills Unlimited: Lifetime Access for $17.70 (Reg. $1495) with coupon code CMSAVE70.

Learn to code in some of the most popular languages around with this bundle. You can come in with zero knowledge and leave with more than a working knowledge in HTML, JavaScript, Ruby, and a lot more!

Get The 2022 Premium Learn To Code Certification Bundle for $11.70 (Reg. $2300) with coupon code CMSAVE70.

This bundle gives you over 60 hours of instruction in the Adobe Creative Cloud Suite. Programs like Photoshop and Illustrator are among the most well-known and in-demand in design and creative industries, and you can ride the learning curve toward mastery with these courses.

Get The All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Certification Course Bundle for $10.20 (Reg. $1600) with coupon code CMSAVE70.

Over 1,000 hours of cyber security training come with this bundle. With this membership, you get access to future courses and programs, updates, and exams that will be instrumental in your cyber security education.

Get the Infosec4TC Platinum Membership: Cyber Security Training Lifetime Access for $20.70 (Reg. $999) with coupon code CMSAVE70.

In 670 lessons spread over 87+ hours of instruction, you can become an expert in artificial intelligence. Learn to use Python, Tensorflow, and Machine and Deep Learning to turn artificial intelligence into a tool to use as you need.

Get The Ultimate Artificial Intelligence Scientist Certification Bundle for $10.50 (Reg. $799) with coupon code CMSAVE70.

This bundle gives you insight into the engine and the tools you'll need to build your own games. 50 hours of instruction designed to give you a working knowledge of Unity, Unreal, and C# will leave you ready to make games people actually want to play.

Get The Unreal & Unity Game Development for Beginners Bundle for $9 (Reg. $1200) with coupon code CMSAVE70.

In 11 courses, you can go from a programming novice to an expert in several of the most in-demand coding languages. You'll learn Java, C++, Ruby on Rails, and Python along with multiple ways to apply them to different areas of the computer science industry.

Get The 2022 All-in-One Computer Science Certification Bundle for $10.50 (Reg. $2200) with coupon code CMSAVE70.

Python is one of the most useful coding languages in the world. These 10 courses are designed to give you a practicing knowledge of Python so you can apply it to niches as diverse as data science and healthcare.

Get The Premium Python Programming Certification Bundle for $9 (Reg. $2000) with coupon code CMSAVE70.

This huge bundle is the best starting point for coding you're going to find. With courses on AWS, Azure, CSS, HTML, Java, and WebVR, among others, this is the comprehensive start you want to a thorough coding education.

Get The 25 Course Web Development Super Bundle for $10.20 (Reg. $2475) with coupon code CMSAVE70.

Capturing the best footage from your drone isn't just pointing the camera at a pretty thing and staying steady. This 40-hour class will teach you the fundamentals of drone flight and videography so you can capture phenomenal videos during your drone flights.

Get The All-in-One Phantom DJI Drone & Mavic Filmschool Bundle for $12 (Reg. $1400) with coupon code CMSAVE70.

This bundle is designed to give you a comprehensive overview of cryptocurrencies with a special emphasis on NFTs. After working through these 6 courses, you'll know how to create, trade, and sell your own NFTs.

Get The Complete NFT & Cryptocurrency Wealth Building Masterclass Bundle for $9 (Reg. $1200) with coupon code CMSAVE70.

This bundle is perfect for beginners in coding and has classes that cater specifically to Javascript novices. After working through these 8 courses, you'll be able to confidently code in the language that still provides the foundation for much of the internet.

Get The 2022 Javascript Developer Bootcamp Certification Bundle for $9 (Reg. $1600) with coupon code CMSAVE70.

If you want to learn cryptocurrencies like NFTs and build up a wide knowledge base in coding languages, then this is the place to start. These 15 courses will give you the foundational knowledge to create NFTs and code your own projects.

Get The 2022 All-in-One Learn to Code Certification Bundle for $13.50 (Reg. $3000) with coupon code CMSAVE70.

86 hours is a lot to study, but that's a running start for your computer science education, and that's exactly what this bundle has to offer. Learn the practical and theoretical skills you would have taken years to pull from a university in one bundle.

Get The 2022 Premium Computer Science Career Path Certification Bundle for $12 (Reg. $1800) with coupon code CMSAVE70.

The Unreal engine has given the world some incredible games, and you can be the next name in the credits with this bundle. Join over 500 peers in this huge class on coding, video game development, and game design.

Get The 2022 Ultimate Learn Unreal Game Development Bundle for $10.50 (Reg. $875) with coupon code CMSAVE70.

Get the most from your Windows machine with this 6-course bundle. Learn functions, write scripts, and more in this comprehensive class that will teach you how to pull the most productivity out of your day and the machines that fill it.

Get The 2022 Windows PowerShell Certification Bundle for $6 (Reg. $1200) with coupon code CMSAVE70.

Prices subject to change