2019 iPhone 11 names, specs, pricing and release dates leaked

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max

By for Hardware 2.0 | | Topic: iPhone

With less than 24 hours to go, we have a possible leak that discloses the discloses the names, pricing, and camera specs for the 2019 iPhone.

The leak comes via SlashLeaks:

So we have the names, pricing, and some spec details here:

iPhone 11 Pro Max:

6.5-inch OLED display, 12-megapixel camera

  • 512GB: $1,299
  • 256GB: $1,199
  • 128GB: $1,099

Release date: 20 September

iPhone 11 Pro:

5.8-inch OLED display, 12-megapixel camera

  • 512GB: $1,199
  • 256GB: $1,099
  • 128GB: $999

Release date: 20 September

iPhone 11:

6.1-inch LCD display, 12-megapixel camera

  • 256GB: $899
  • 128GB: $799
  • 64GB: $749

Release date: TBD

These specs and pricings fall in line with most of the rumors and analyst musings, but it is interesting that there's no details for the Apple Watch in the photo, and that the presumed defunct AirPower is listed (will this be Apple's "one more thing..." moment?).

iPhone Event

