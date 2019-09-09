2019 iPhone 11 names, specs, pricing and release dates leaked

With less than 24 hours to go, we have a possible leak that discloses the discloses the names, pricing, and camera specs for the 2019 iPhone.
The leak comes via SlashLeaks:
So we have the names, pricing, and some spec details here:
iPhone 11 Pro Max:
6.5-inch OLED display, 12-megapixel camera
- 512GB: $1,299
- 256GB: $1,199
- 128GB: $1,099
Release date: 20 September
iPhone 11 Pro:
5.8-inch OLED display, 12-megapixel camera
- 512GB: $1,199
- 256GB: $1,099
- 128GB: $999
Release date: 20 September
iPhone 11:
6.1-inch LCD display, 12-megapixel camera
- 256GB: $899
- 128GB: $799
- 64GB: $749
Release date: TBD
These specs and pricings fall in line with most of the rumors and analyst musings, but it is interesting that there's no details for the Apple Watch in the photo, and that the presumed defunct AirPower is listed (will this be Apple's "one more thing..." moment?).
