4 new Google features coming to Samsung phones and watches - here's what you get

The Samsung Unpacked 2024 event that's now underway is delivering new Samsung Galaxy devices, including the Z Flip 6, Z Fold 6, Galaxy Buds 3, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, Galaxy Watch 7, and the first Galaxy Ring and Galaxy Watch Ultra. These devices deliver a host of new features, with Galaxy AI front and center.

But Google AI features are also coming to the new Samsung devices, including a Gemini app that will allow you to see and discuss what's on the screen of your Z Flip 6 or Z Fold 6 and Circle to Search to find exactly what you need from a photo or document.

4 new Google features coming to Samsung phones and watches

1. Circle to Search

Google first introduced Circle to Search for Android in January. This feature enables users to select something on their screen that they're curious about and search for it without switching apps.

The new Circle to Search feature will be available in the new Galaxy Z Series, including the Flip 6 and Fold 6. It features translation capabilities and homework help, allowing users to take a photo of some text and circle the part they need help with.

This feature was first introduced to the Google Pixel 7 and newer and the Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup. Since then, Circle to Search has become available in the Galaxy S23 Series, the Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Google announced that it will add support for symbolic math, barcode lookup, and QR code scanning to Circle to Search later this month.

2. Gemini app with screen context

The Gemini app on Android gives users easy access to the AI chatbot to ask questions, generate text, and create images. Google is upgrading the Gemini app with the new Galaxy Z series, letting users access it from any app and get suggestions based on what's displayed onscreen.

Gemini is activated by swiping the corner of the screen or saying "Hey Google" to the device, and users can then ask it about a photo or video on the screen to get more context or learn new information. Google hasn't specified when this new on-screen context feature will be available with the Gemini app on Galaxy Z series smartphones.

3. Wear OS 5 on the Galaxy Watch 7 and Ultra

Google's latest smartwatch operating system, Wear OS 5, will make its general debut with the new Samsung Galaxy Watches, announced today during the Unpacked event.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra will be the first smartwatches to feature Wear OS 5, which has been available for beta testing until now. Wear OS 5 features new fitness tracking features, watch faces, and battery life improvements.

Wear OS 5 will come to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, 5, and 6 in August, while the Google Pixel Watch and Watch 2 are expected to get it in October.

4. Watch YouTube in multiview

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will support multiview for YouTube TV subscribers, enabling users to watch two to four streams simultaneously. During multiview, users can switch between audio sources and captions while keeping up to four live streams on a single screen without switching channels. Multiview is available for YouTube TV on smart TVs, iPhone and iPad devices, and some Android phones and tablets.

Multiple windows are rarely seen on smartphones, but foldable phones offer a level of real estate unavailable in standard smartphones, with multitasking support. Multiview is another way to display content, leveraging the Fold 6's larger screen.