Here are the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra's 5 best features

Galaxy Unpacked July 2024 is here, and as expected, we got a look at Samsung's latest devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Ring, and Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra.

The Watch 7 and Watch Ultra have a lot in common. Both have Super AMOLED displays, run on the Exynos W1000 5-core processor, and have 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage (double the storage we saw on the Galaxy Watch 6).

There are, however, several key differences. Here's a look at the five best features of Samsung's new Galaxy Watch Ultra.

A new quick button

A new side button -- something Samsung is calling a Quick Button -- is present on the Galaxy Watch Ultra. This button should let you stop or start workouts instantly, or map other functions to best fit your needs. Because a physical button is easier to navigate than a screen, you should be able to track your workouts without looking down at your hand or wrist.

Improved durability

This is a watch made for extreme conditions. Samsung says the Watch Ultra will have a Titanium Grade 4 frame on the back and front cover areas, making it more durable than the Watch 7. In addition, the Ultra is rated for 100 meters of depth underwater while the Watch 7 is rated for 50 meters, and it operates at a wider range of altitudes.

The Watch Ultra can operate from 500 meters below sea level to 9,000 meters above for tracking "advanced fitness experiences," like ocean swimming or mountain cycling. There's even an emergency siren for safety.

A square case

Samsung hasn't made a square-cased watch in a long time, but the unique design is back with the Galaxy Watch Ultra. Even the Watch 7 has a rounded case, making this a distinctive look. It's purely aesthetic, but if you want to stand out in a sea of smartwatches, this one is for you.

Improved workout metrics

Workout tracking gets a serious bump on the Ultra with several new features. A multi-sports tile should let you track multi-course workouts like triathlon training; a functional power threshold should give you insights into cycling metrics in just four minutes; and an advanced Personalized HR Zone feature should let you run at optimal intensity levels based on your physical capabilities.

Bigger battery

The Watch 7 either has a 300mAh or 425mAh battery, depending on the size you choose, while the Ultra boasts an impressive 590mAh battery -- nearly double the base Watch 7 battery. Hopefully, this translates into better battery life.