5 things Android needs to fix to become a worthier iOS rival in 2024

I've been using Android since version 1.x and I can tell you that Google's mobile operating system has come a long way from its humble (and often stumbling) beginnings. Android remains the most flexible mobile OS on the market. It's also more stable and secure than it's ever been.

But a closer look at comparing Android to iOS reveals how Google's platform could use a bit of attention (if it ever wants to catch up to Apple's mobile option).

You might be thinking, "But Android 15 is set to be released soon. Won't that address some of this?" I've tested betas of the upcoming release and found only one of my issues has been (sort of) addressed. (More on that in a bit.) With that in mind, the following (mostly) targets releases beyond Android 15.

Without further ado, here are five ways that Google can transform Android into an even worthier iOS rival.

1. Chrome OS integration

This is a big one: I'm shocked that Google has done so little to improve the integration between Android and Chrome OS. Although both of these are Google operating systems, you'd think they were made by two different companies. Sure, integration is better than it used to be, but so much more could be done.

Imagine something like this:

You place your Android phone near your Chromebook and Chrome OS automatically mounts the Android external storage, enabling you to drag and drop files between the two from within the file browser. Or this: All notifications appear automatically on both devices (without having to configure it).

Contacts? Synced. Apps? Synced. Widgets? Synced. Browser tabs? Synced. Maps/directions? You guessed it. You should be able to start a video chat with someone on Chrome OS and then send it to your phone so you can walk away from your desk and not miss a beat.

Essentially, I'm asking for the ability to move seamlessly between the two devices without having to make the switch manually or configure anything. It should be that simple and Google could make it so.

2. Better WearOS integration

As it stands, I have to use two different apps on my phone to view data from my watch. Having to switch between the Pixel Watch app and the Fitbit app is cumbersome (at best). This should be integrated into the OS such that the data appears in the notification screen or a widget. I shouldn't have to search within two separate apps for this.

Android/WearOS integration is clunky and currently, there's no way around that. Google needs to make it possible to view data seamlessly not only on Android but on Chrome OS too. Don't make users have to work for something that should be simple.

3. Smoother graphics and better animations

I've said this for years: Android needs help on the graphics front. It's not that the phones are underpowered; it's the graphics stack on the OS that's lacking. Animations lack smoothness and the graphics are, well, fairly pedestrian. If Google has any plans to catch up with Apple, it must invest some serious time into the graphics and animations.

I'm not saying this aspect of Android is bad but it certainly lags behind iOS. I want to see better blur and, for the love of aesthetics, something other than a basic white or black background for the Notification Shade and App Drawer. Why not give us something exciting?

I will say, however, that the Android 15 betas show an OS capable of smoother animations. Pull down the Notification Shade on both Android 14 and 15 and you'll see that 15 is considerably smoother.

4. Better marketing in major markets

The last time Google had a decent ad campaign they used a song by Too Many Zooz and it was pretty effective. The only downside is that it wasn't everywhere. On the other hand, you see ads for iPhones all over the place. On top of that, those ads benefit from one of the best marketing departments on the planet… Apple's. Although Android might have a stranglehold on the global market share, it'll never top iOS in the US or Japan until Google at least attempts to create a halfway decent marketing campaign. Make Android sexy again, Google.

It's not too late for Google to start promoting Android 15 but this is an area that the company has been sorely lacking over the years. When Android ads do arrive, it's generally too late. Google should do itself a solid and start promoting the upcoming release now.

5. More elegant hardware

Along the same vein as the marketing campaign, Google needs to go back to the drawing board with Pixel hardware. These are supposed to be flagship phones and they often look like design was an afterthought. Seriously, Google, what are you thinking with these awful Pixel phone designs? Give us something premium-looking, especially given the handsets' premium prices. There are bargain basement phones that look better than the Pixel designs. Until this changes, the Pixel phone will continue to live in the shadow of the iPhone.

Given Google's resources, it shouldn't be hard for it to lift Android in such a way that it can compete with iOS. I hope you're listening, Google, because I'm sure many Android fans would agree with me.