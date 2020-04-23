5G in financial services will provide new possibilities

5G will become a general-purpose technology for financial services firms as it provides super-fast mobile broadband, massive machine-type communications, and ultra-reliable and low-latency communications. 5G will provide new possibilities to create, store, and protect value, move money, and access credit.

CNET Personal Finance Your Money, Your Future As tech extends to personal finance, CNET's experts share news, advice and recommendations for making the best financial decisions. Read More 5G will be a lubricant for future financial services offerings. The future of banking will be decided by the services and experiences that a financial services firm can deliver to its customers -- not just its products or channel offerings.

The future of banking will be decided by the services and experiences that a financial services firm can deliver to its customers -- not just its products or channel offerings. 5G will intensify the competition in the financial services sector. 5G will accelerate data-driven models in finance. The collision of 5G technology and finance will set the tone for the transformation of the financial services sector and the further rise of fintech.

5G will accelerate data-driven models in finance. The collision of 5G technology and finance will set the tone for the transformation of the financial services sector and the further rise of fintech. 5G is not an earthquake in the financial services sector but an ongoing tremor. The financial services sector is rocked by many forces. Technology is certainly changing the nature of financial services, but the full impact of 5G will only be felt in the years to come.

"The CIO's Guide To 5G In Financial Services" looks at emerging 5G opportunities and helps technology and business leaders at financial services firms prepare their 5G strategies. We believe that in the coming years, leading financial services firms will embrace 5G to deliver real-time value propositions and better employee experiences.

This post was written by Principal Analyst Dan Bieler, and it originally appeared here.







