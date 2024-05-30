7 exciting Android features Google just announced with the latest update

Max Buondonno/ZDNET

Google has been on a roll with new features in Android since I/O earlier this month. We got our first glimpse at Android 15 and the coolest new features it'll bring to your phone, and some much-appreciated privacy improvements that'll help keep your data more secure. Now, the company is introducing another round of features that will be rolling out much sooner than Android 15.

Also: Android 15 unveiled: Here are 8 exciting (or handy) features coming to your phone

This time, there are seven new additions to the Android experience, and among the most exciting is editing your text messages. As long as you use the Google Messages app on your phone (and have RCS turned on), you can long-press any text you've sent in the last 15 minutes to edit it. Of course, the conversation needs to be with another person who uses RCS, but it's a welcome addition.

Google is also adding new Emoji Kitchen sticker combinations so you can get even wilder with the emojis you create. One example is combining the disco ball with a pair of headphones, and you know what? I feel like I'm going to send this to a lot of my friends when I discover a new song.

Synchronization between your Google devices is also being improved in two convenient ways. You'll soon be able to connect your Android-powered tablet or Chromebook directly to your phone's hotspot with a tap of a button, eliminating the need to type in your password each time you want to connect. It sounds like it'll work the same way as Apple's hotspot feature on its devices. In addition, if you're on a Google Meet call, you'll be able to seamlessly move between devices via the Cast button.

Also: 5 useful AI features Google just unveiled for Chromebook Plus

This update also brings the new Google Home Favorites widget to your home screen. That way, you can control your favorite devices like light switches or thermostats without having to dive into the app. Speaking of controlling things, Google is adding digital car key support for select Mini vehicles, with integration coming for cars from Mercedes-Benz and Polestar in the future.

Finally, Google announced new features coming to Wear OS as part of the Android update. You can now control your Google Home smart devices using the Favorites Tile or complication, which means you can raise your wrist and tap one button to turn something on - you have to love a feature that makes you feel like James Bond. You can also pay using PayPal through your Google Wallet with your smartwatch, so long as you're in the United States or Germany.

Google told us that most of these updates will begin rolling out today. The improvements to synchronization and Emoji Kitchen will roll out starting on June 10th, while digital car key expansion will take effect in mid-June.