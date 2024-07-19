'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
96 hours with the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra later: Four things I like (and what can be better)
It's hard to believe that it's been more than a decade since I started using Samsung smartwatches. I've especially enjoyed using the Galaxy Watch models, which often pushed the limit of design and features, such as with the rotating physical bezel. Four days ago, the new Galaxy Watch Ultra graced my review desk, and it's been very clear to me that this may well be the most for-me Samsung Galaxy watch I've ever seen.
Also: Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra vs. Apple Watch Ultra: Which one should you buy?
I have a lot more to explore as I go trail running, mountain biking, walking, rowing, and swimming with the Ultra watch over the next few weeks. But for now, here are my initial thoughts and impressions on the Samsung flagship, including where it excels and what it can do better.View at Amazon
Perfectly sized
Big watches fit me well, while small watches tend to look out of place on my wrists. The Galaxy Watch Ultra is a 47mm watch that is slightly larger than the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and a bit smaller than the Garmin Enduro 2. For comfort while sleeping and working out, the Galaxy Watch Ultra may well be the perfect size.
Also: I spent a week with the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and here's what stood out the most
A larger watch is also ideal for my aging eyes, with a big screen that provides a larger viewing area. Samsung hit it out of the park with the Galaxy Watch Ultra watch faces, most of which plenty of customizable complications. It's wonderful to have so much data available at a glance or just a tap away from the watch face.
Familiarizing with the buttons and gestures
There's a lot of chatter online about Samsung copying Apple, but I don't mind it. While the two Watch Ultra models have similarities, such as the name and orange accents, I appreciate some of Samsung's changes relative to previous Galaxy Watches. I'm also not the biggest fan of Apple's Action button being on the same side as the digital crown, while a side button is on the left side, causing me to mistake one for the other.
Also: Google Pixel Watch 3 could fix the Pixel Watch 2's key flaws, but the XL won't come cheap
That said, Samsung placed all three buttons on one side. I've tried using the watch with buttons on both sides of my wrist and found that wearing it on my left side works best for me. (If you're a righty, you'll likely feel the same way.) My only issue is that long-pressing the back button is locked to Samsung Wallet, despite the great customization options across the rest of the watch.
Apple's pinch gestures garnered plenty of press coverage when announced, but I prefer how Samsung integrated the feature with a pop-up to use the gesture whenever it makes sense. It's been a breeze to dismiss notifications with a simple gesture, and this approach is actually motivating me to use gestures more in the past four days than I have in months with the Apple Watch Ultra. I'm also a big fan of the double knock to turn on the flashlight, but I wish there was a red light option for night-time lighting.
Safety features
I like the Apple Watch Ultra's siren and cellular connectivity, which provide comfort when exercising alone in remote areas. The Galaxy Watch Ultra, fortunately, includes cellular connectivity by default -- no matter which configuration you buy. And its bright orange button, when held down, activates a loud, jarring siren, perfect for emergencies.
Also: This futuristic portable battery kept my home running during an outage. Here's how
Fall detection and SOS are supported, and it's great to have cellular connectivity even without your phone. During my last Tough Mudder, the hard fall detection activated after a major jump and landing, so having this on the Galaxy Watch Ultra gives my family peace of mind during my wild adventures.
Advanced running dynamics with guidance
Many watches today capture advanced running dynamics like asymmetry, ground contact time, flight time, regularity, vertical oscillation, and stiffness. The Galaxy Watch Ultra records this data, and after syncing with your phone, the Samsung Health app categorizes it as "great," "good," or "improve."
If you fall into the improve category, Samsung Health provides a "Drills" button, which you can tap to see animations and drill sequences designed to help you move into the good or great categories. I've captured this data with other watches for years but never knew what to do with it, so I plan to try these drills, as I'm apparently deficient in two metrics.
One concern I have with the Watch Ultra is the new band system, with lugs that lock into place and release with a button press. Similar to Google's Pixel Watch, customized bands are needed for the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra. There are already a few inexpensive options on Amazon, and I look forward to testing the security of this new band attachment system over time.