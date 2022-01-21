96% of workers in survey would take pay cut for permanent WFH

Another Work-from-Home vs. Commute-to-the-Office survey came out on Jan. 19, and it was immediately apparent that the results spoke volumes about how some workers really feel about choosing their workplaces.

For example, The Future of Work in Financial Services: Remote or In-Office?, with data collected by Atomik Research and sponsored by enterprise video platform maker Vidyard, found that a whopping 96% of financial services professionals would give up a percentage of their salaries to work from home permanently. Yet, while employees would prefer to remain remote, 86% of them still fear that doing so would result in missed opportunities and perks at the office.

One of the more memorable data points from the study of WFH professionals was this: 35% admit to successfully leading a work meeting while sitting in the bathroom.

Kitchener, Ontario-based Vidyard, whose video messaging and video hosting tools are used in about 200,000 businesses to engage customers and prospects, is polling workers in various verticals as employee attitudes toward the new workplace and methods of doing business continue to shift.

"That 96% would give up a percentage of their salary to work from home permanently is significant – especially in light of inflation and the increasing costs and increasing interest rates looming," Vidyard CEO Michael Litt told ZDNet. "In the context of the 'big resignation,' there is a big realization that people want to have better work-life integration.

"Thirty-eight percent willing to give up their health insurance, and another 38% saying they'd give up all their PTO to work from home permanently – those numbers are also very, very meaningful."

Returning to the office

Generally, employees weighing the benefits of returning to the office have concerns about being forced to do so, yet they also have considerable "fears of missing out" (FOMO) if they choose to remain working from home. The survey found:

40% of respondents fear their productivity will decline if they are forced to return to the office.

33% fear their dog would miss them if they were forced to return to the office.

30% fear a forced return to the office would cause their stress to skyrocket.

38% sometimes feel ignored when they participate in meetings remotely.

33% say their "big wins" have not been acknowledged since working from home.

Peak Productivity

While some employers believe that a return to the office is necessary for peak collaboration and productivity, indications from employees are just the opposite. The survey found:

88% of financial services professionals who worked from home during the pandemic say they experienced more successes than when they were in the office.

82% of financial services professionals think the overall productivity at their organization has increased with team members working from home during the pandemic.

45% say they can better limit the distractions around them while working remotely.

45% report they get more work done in a shorter amount of time while working from home.

Financial services professionals were asked where they have successfully led business meetings while working remotely during the pandemic. The survey found:

37% admit successfully conducting a work meeting from a vacation.

35% admit to successfully leading a work meeting while sitting in the bathroom.

"From home, I get to choose exactly where I spend my time," Litt said. "I love the water cooler chats, but you know, I'll be completely honest: There used to be periods where I would time my water-cooler experiences very carefully so as to not get stuck in a conversation that I didn't have time for. So that's meaningful."