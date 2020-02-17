A few Presidents' Day deals actually worth checking out

Here are the very best business tech deals.

Presidents' Day lands on Feb. 17 this year, and like most US holidays, it's become a day when you can find several great deals, including big savings on wireless headphones, laptops, and more. Because most retailers hold Presidents' Day sales, we're helping you cut through the junk, by rounding up only the best business tech deals available on Monday. 

Disclosure: ZDNet may earn an affiliate commission from some of the products featured on this page. ZDNet and the author were not compensated for this independent review. 

Amazon Echo Buds

The original price: $130. Now, they're 31% off.

$90 at Amazon


HP Spectre x360 (2019 model)

The original price: $1,300. Now, it's 27% off.

$950 at HP



Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones

The original price: $350. Now, they're 46% off.

$199 at Best Buy


Lenovo Yoga C630 13-inch 2-in-1 laptop

The original price: $950. Now, it's 52% off (with discount code EARLYVOTING11).

$500 at Lenovo


Sceptre 55-inch 4K UHD LED TV

The original price: $490. Now, it's 55% off.

$229 at Walmart


Apple iPad (seventh-generation model)

The original price: $329. Now, it's 24% off.

$249 at Best Buy


Bose QC35 II headphones

The original price was $349. Now, they're 37% off.

$220 at Amazon


Powerbeats Pro headphones

The original price: $250. Now, they're 25% off.

$200 at Best Buy


Fitbit Versa Lite Edition smartwatch

The original price: $159. Now, it's 23% off.

$129 at Amazon


Toshiba 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Fire TV

The original price: $330. Now, it's 34% off. 

$230 at Amazon


Apple AirPods with charging case

The original price: $159. Now, they're 17% off.

$139 at Best Buy


Amazon Fire HD 10

The original price: $149. Now, it's 30% off.

$109 at Amazon


Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Dot

The bundle's original price: $248. Now, it's 35% off.

$169 at Best Buy
