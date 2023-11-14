'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
A lifetime license for this powerful PDF program is just $30
PDFs are notorious for being difficult to work with, which is why there are so many free converters available online. However, it's very tedious to go searching for them every time you need to work with the format, plus you often need to do more than just convert text. Fortunately, you can now get an affordable, full-featured PDF reader. PDF Reader Pro For Windows is available through Nov. 16 for only $30.
This PDF Reader Pro Premium License for Windows is for a lifetime, so you'll never need to stress over dealing with PDFs again. And it is so much more than just a text converter, there are features you might not even realize you need. For instance, while you can read documents in multiple tabs on most programs, now you'll be able to take advantage of Split View to compare them side by side.
Delete, replace, insert, and extract pages as you will. You can even rotate and reposition them. Split pages, then save them as an entirely new separate document. You can also merge multiple docs into just one and even compress it afterward to decrease the file size.
PDF Reader Pro can easily convert your PDFs to a number of formats, including MS Word, Text, PowerPoint, Excel, JPG, JPEG, TIFF, PNG, GIF, and BMP. Better yet, you can convert your docs in batches. There are extensive editing tools, as well. In addition to the usual, you'll also be able to add editable watermarks and even design fillable PDF forms.
OCR capability allows PDF Reader Pro to recognize text in scanned or image-based PDFs. Powerful annotation tools make it easy for you to insert links and images, import and export annotations, create and insert customized stamps, and much more.
Even the security features in PDF Reader Pro are top-notch. Encrypt your PDFs in batches, easily remove passwords, and more.
Get PDF Reader Pro For Windows until Nov. 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT for 50% off.