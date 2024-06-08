'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
A lifetime license to Windows 11 Pro is just $25 right now
Need an operating system upgrade? Windows 11 Pro puts productivity in your hands with features that make everything from hybrid work to streaming entertainment easy, and you can grab the software for a discounted price right now through StackSocial. A lifetime subscription for the software is $25 right now, saving you 87%. This deal only lasts a few more days.
Windows 11 Pro brings an improved user interface and heightened customization to the table. You're getting more advanced security features with this software, like biometrics login, TPM 2.0 Smart App Control, and encrypted authentication and antivirus protection to keep your personal and business data secured.
The system works great for users with refurbished computers in need of an up-to-date operating system. On top of all of that, you'll also get Microsoft's Copilot embedded into the software for answering queries and optimizing your workflow. Copilot can answer your questions like a virtual assistant, write emails for you, brainstorm creative work, generate code, and more.
Windows 11 Pro improves on productivity features from previous versions, like snap layouts for personalized window customization, upgraded redocking and voice typing, and enhanced search.
The software doesn't stop at productivity. With DirectX 12 Ultimate API, you'll get gaming graphics that bring your favorite video games to life.
It's important to note, however, that while StackSocial offers "lifetime" access to Windows 11 Pro, Microsoft could end the license. But that's not to say that it will. ZDNET managing editor Alison DeNisco Rayome bought StackSocial's Microsoft Office package deal that has been on sale for years, and it's still working on her personal laptop. The StackSocial deal on Windows 11 Pro has been running for many months, and verified reviews say the software is a worthy upgrade.
