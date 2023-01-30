'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Needless to say, gaming is incredibly popular, but in order to play most games, you need a high-power gaming PC or laptop. However, Chromebooks are quickly becoming the go-to for cloud gaming. For those looking to invest in a gaming Chromebook, this Acer 516 GE Cloud Gaming Chromebook holds a $200 discount at Best Buy, making laptop gaming just a bit cheaper and clocking in at only $449.
Right away, Acer delivers on an impressive display with a 16" 2560 x 1600 screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen also holds an IPS panel with 350 nits of brightness and a 100% color gamut. But, where this Acer Chromebook really excels is in its processor, memory, and graphics. Unlike other gaming computers or monitors, this Chromebook features a 16:10 aspect ratio instead of the typical 16:9.
With an Intel Core i5-1240P processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and a large, 256GB SSD, Acer packs a major punch in this Chromebook, although its thick design is evident of that. You can put these parts to the full test with its gaming capabilities with Xbox Game Pass and NVIDIA GeForce Now.
Read the review: Acer 516 GE review: As good as cloud gaming gets
With specs as powerful as those in this Acer 516 GE Cloud Gaming Chromebook, you can use the laptop for school, work, or play without worry about breaking the bank. This $449 price tag is the lowest price I've seen on this laptop in the last six months, so taking advantage of this offer soon could benefit you and your bank account. You can also check out my recommendations for the top Chromebook deals right now.