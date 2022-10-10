'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Monitors, for many of us now either working from home permanently or having agreed to hybrid schedules, are a key component in our home offices.
If you're in need of one but your budget is tight, Walmart's New Rollbacks and More sale includes a compact 27" Acer KW272U monitor for only $114, 58% off the usual $272 retail price, or a saving of $158.
The Acer KW272U is a 27" display offering a WQHD (2560x1440) resolution with a 75Hz refresh rate and 16:9 aspect ratio. Suitable for a small desk or corner setup, this IPS monitor also comes with AMD FreeSync and a number of ports.
Walmart's October event, New Rollbacks and More, includes discounts on technology, accessories, home appliances, toys, clothing, and Christmas gifts. The US retailer's timing coincides with Amazon's upcoming new event, the Prime Early Access Sale.
The Prime Day-like event has been launched to capitalize on the shopping season and, at the same time, entice consumers to sign up for a Prime membership. However, if you're interested in exploring both Walmart and Amazon's sale, you can sign up for a 30-day trial to access the latter.
Walmart's New Rollbacks and More sale ends on October 13 at 7 pm ET.