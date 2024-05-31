Acer's new 3D camera has the iPhone 15 Pro's best video feature - and VR users will love it

Acer

Ahead of Computex, Acer has announced a new SpatialLabs Eyes Stereo Camera (ASEC-1), a pocket-sized device that can capture and stream 3D videos. Featuring 8 megapixels per eye resolution, its functionality is reminiscent of the iPhone 15 Pro's Spatial Video recording feature, which similarly uses two camera lenses to record 3D video for virtual reality headsets.

"The SpatialLabs Eyes Stereo Camera completes Acer's stereoscopic 3D portfolio, providing solutions from content capturing and creation, to display and interaction," said Jerry Kao, COO, Acer Inc. "We hope to empower users to capture the world around them in stunning stereoscopic 3D through the new camera, and we're excited to see the possibilities and the amazing content they will be able to create and share."

The intuitive setup, advanced optical system, and carefully calibrated lens alignment allow for immersive 3D depth and detail, while auto and touch focus capabilities, along with Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), ensure smooth and steady footage that's hopefully easy to operate. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the camera's manual mode, offering customizable ISO, white balance, and shutter speed settings.

The Acer SpatialLabs Eyes Stereo Camera comes in a shale black coating with aluminum-lined lens caps, a built-in selfie mirror for live streaming and video calls, and a weatherproof exterior that should hold up in rain or shine.

Beyond capturing snapshots, the SpatialLabs Eyes Stereo Camera enables real-time 3D streaming and video calls. You can share immersive content live on YouTube and other platforms using the Acer SpatialLabs Player 3.0, or engage in high-resolution 3D video conferencing on apps like Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet, according to the company. The camera also supports major 3D file formats, so you can expect the content to be playable across different platforms.

Relatedly, Acer's expanded developer tools, including SpatialLabs Unreal 5.3 and Unity 2021.3 LTS and 2022.3 LTS plug-ins, will be available to creators starting in June. The new SpatialLabs Model Viewer Pro application, compatible with SpatialLabs Pro devices, improves 3D content workflow and user experiences with features designed for commercial use.

The Acer SpatialLabs Eyes Stereo Camera will be available in North America for $549 in Q3 later this year. Compared to standard point-and-shoot cameras ranging from $700 to $1,500, the Acer 3D camera is fairly priced. Of course, it's only intended for 3D content capturing, so the use case is rather limited. However, with the rise in VR and AR wearables, it may be a unique product that eventually becomes mainstream.