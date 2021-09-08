Ackerman Security: review

Ackerman Security is an Atlanta-based residential and commercial security services provider. The company stands out with its No-Theft Guarantee and Seconds Count Guarantee -- paired with the ability to use new or existing equipment, Ackerman home security is a solid option for those inside the company's residential coverage area.

Let's dig deeper: Where does Ackerman Security excel? To create our Ackerman home security review, we evaluated the company in four key areas: plans, availability, pricing, and customer service.

Pros:

Use your existing technology or install new hardware

Customizable contract lengths (one to five years)

Ackerman Security pays your insurance deductible and that same amount in cash (up to $25,000)

Cons:

Single-state service area

Limited pricing information online

No self-monitoring available

Ackerman Home Security – 4.1/5

Ackerman Security is a good choice for homeowners who want the option to combine their current devices with Ackerman's professional monitoring.

Plans Availability Prices Starting at Contract Length 24/7 Monitoring 1 State $19.55/month 1 year minimum, 3 or 5 year optional

*Data as of 04/21/20

Plans

Ackerman offers a single monitoring plan, but no pre-built security packages.

Ackerman Security doesn't offer any pre-built security plans or packages. Its professional monitoring services start at $19.95/month for fire, burglary, and gas/CO monitoring, but you can also add water damage and medical emergency response for an extra cost.

Compared to other providers such as SimpliSafe and ADT, Ackerman is all about choice. While you can create a home security package using Honeywell technologies supplied and serviced by Ackerman Security, you can also incorporate any existing security devices in your home and make them part of your new Ackerman system.

Ackerman also supports home automation tools such as smart locks and smart thermostats, and it allows voice control with Amazon Alexa.

Who is each plan best for?

24/7 Monitoring -- Best if you're looking to use a combination of existing and new security technology

Availability

Ackerman home security systems are only available in Georgia. While the company has expanded beyond its Atlanta roots to deliver home security services in counties across the state and also offers commercial services nationwide, its reach for residential security remains limited.

Compare that to ADT or SimpliSafe -- both of which offer nationwide coverage -- and Ackerman Security comes up against a fairly serious roadblock: if you don't live in Georgia, Ackerman residential security services simply aren't available.

Contract & pricing

Ackerman home security requires a minimum one-year contract, but you can also opt for three or five-year agreements. There's no extra fee if you switch over from another provider, and you can bring all of your old security technology along. According to the company website, while most companies don't offer this option because it requires more in-depth technical knowledge, "Ackerman technicians can service and install devices from any product manufacturer."

Pricing on Ackerman Security systems ties back to monitoring: $19.95/month is standard, plus any extras, such as flood or medical emergency monitoring. Equipment purchases from Ackerman, such as cameras, sensors, or control panels, come with a one-time cost. Ackerman offers a three-day period to test and return equipment.

Ackerman Security offers two written contract guarantees. The Ackerman No-Theft Guarantee applies if your home is burglarized while protected by an Ackerman-approved and activated alarm system: The company pays your insurance deductible and also pays you the same amount in cash, up to $25,000. The Seconds Count Guarantee, meanwhile, promises a guaranteed response time of 45 seconds or less after receiving an alarm signal.

Pricing from other providers is comparable and companies like ADT do offer some limited theft protection, but Ackerman's compensation is significantly larger than average.

Customer service

Ackerman Security systems began operations in 1967 and was accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) in 2011. The company has a B+ rating with the BBB and a Trustpilot score of 4.1/5.

If customers need help, they can head to Ackerman's website for quick access to key security system software downloads along with a host of user manual links for different technology providers. Homeowners can also reach out to customer support directly at 1-800-552-1111.

When it comes to installation, Ackerman's professional technicians install any new technology required and configure existing security tools to work with your new Ackerman home system. This is out of the ordinary -- whether you opt for DIY or professional installation, you still need to buy technology directly from companies like SimpliSafe or ADT. Ackerman Security lets you use whatever technology you want -- from whatever provider you prefer -- to create your new system.

How much does Ackerman Security cost? Ackerman home security services start at $19.95/month for professional monitoring. Customers can add flood and emergency medical detection for an added cost. You can choose to use your own security technology or purchase new equipment from Ackerman.

Who owns Ackerman Security? Ackerman Security is owned by Charles Ackerman. After being the victim of a residential burglary, Ackerman built a security company focused on superior customer service.