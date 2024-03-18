Get a $150 iSpyPen camera

Save nearly $50 on this iSpyPen PRO 2021 model through March 24. StackSocial

A camera embedded in a pen is reminiscent of spy movies and novels like James Bond. While most of us might just think it's a cool gadget, having a small, easily portable camera can benefit experimental filmmakers, journalists, and anyone looking for a nifty gift.

This iSpyPen PRO 2021 model comes with an adapter and battery and it's on sale for just $150 (reg. $198) through March 24 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Featured on Fox, NBC, iHeartRadio, and the WFLA News Channel, this pen can store videos for as long as 24 hours at a time. Its battery runs for a full 75 minutes per charge, which means you can record in the field for significant lengths between recharging.

The video the iSpyPen Pro records is full HD 1920 x 1080, which is on par with many full-size cameras on the market. It can store up to 128GB of data on its embedded memory card, so you can collect a range of content and videos between dumps.

To keep your content customizable and protected, iSpyPen offers its timestamp overlay feature, which can include essential features as well as the date and time of a specific clip.

If you or someone in your life is a fan of spy novels and movies, then this camera pen could make the perfect gift. Also consider picking it up for anybody who works as a writer, traveler, or content creator while this discount is available.

