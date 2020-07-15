Add CompTIA certifications to your IT resume with these $69 prep bootcamp

It should come as no surprise that the demand for talented and trained IT and tech pros continues to grow every year. As the world becomes more interconnected and businesses continue to migrate to online platforms, companies spanning every industry are on the lookout for IT professionals who are well-versed in everything from server installation to cloud security and beyond.

Given the high demand for IT professionals and the extensive training required for the job, it may seem as though entry into this important and lucrative field is nearly impossible unless you've at least been working in a related industry for years. But that's simply untrue. Although you'll likely have to climb a bit of a learning curve at first, online resources like the Complete 2020 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle can help you get to where you need to be quickly and efficiently.

This 14-course bundle will not only get you up to speed with IT's most valued and up-to-date methodologies and platforms—but it will also directly prepare you to ace the exams for some of the field's most prominent and in-demand certifications. You'll get 300 hours of high-quality instruction that can be accessed on all of your devices at any time.

Regardless of whether you're just starting out in IT or you're a more seasoned pro looking for better opportunities, having the right certifications on your resume is absolutely essential. CompTIA certifications prove to current and future employers that you have what it takes to navigate a growing number of complex IT scenarios when you're on the job, and certified IT pros regularly make more money than their uncertified counterparts.

These world-recognized credentials will also drastically expand your career opportunities by allowing you to work from anywhere. You'll be able to prove to employers that you speak and understand the universal language of networking technology.

Unique among competing training bundles that offer only a surface-level introduction to these topics, the Complete 2020 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle walks you through absolutely everything you'll need to know for the CompTIA A+, Network+, Server+, Linux+, Cloud+, Project+, Security+, CASP+, and PenTest+ exams.

Through training led by the industry experts at iCollege, you'll learn how to install and maintain complex networking infrastructures, protect servers from nefarious cyber attacks, configure systems for mobile devices, manage routers, work with intricate data centers, move information to secure cloud platforms, and much more.

You'll also have plenty of training resources that pull material from real past exams so there are no surprises when it comes time to sit for the real thing.

Complete 2020 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle

