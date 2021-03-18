Adobe intros new e-signature features in Acrobat for SMBs

Adobe is doubling down on e-signatures with a new all-in-one Acrobat product geared toward small businesses. The service allows businesses to manage e-signatures and documents with Adobe Sign from within Acrobat Pro.

According to Adobe, the company's e-signature growth will come from the small business segment. Recent Adobe research finds that 51% of small businesses still handle physical paperwork daily, and that the average small business owner signs or processes 16 documents per week.

Adobe sees this as a major opportunity to seize market share, especially following the ramp up of digital transformation efforts during the pandemic.

"If there's one silver lining for the previous 12 tumultuous months, it's the fact that so many businesses accelerated their digital transformation," Adobe wrote in a blog post. "In the last year alone, we've seen triple digit growth across Acrobat and Sign, proving that companies of all sizes benefit from paper-free processes. And on the SMB front, 40 percent reported that they conducted more paperwork digitally in 2020 rallying around the belief that digital documents are easier, faster, and more convenient than physical paper. After decades of chasing the paperless office, we may finally be on the home stretch."

As for the new Adobe Sign features, Adobe said businesses will have the ability to embed customer forms into a website with webforms, collect digital payments with PayPal and Braintree, add custom branding to electronic contracts and invoices, and utilize advanced form fields for complex customer workflows.

