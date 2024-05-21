Adobe Lightroom's new AI feature removes objects with one click - see for yourself

Adobe

Whether you take photos professionally or recreationally, you have probably had a near-perfect shot ruined by an unwanted element. Adobe is adding a new feature to Lightroom that leverages AI to solve that common problem.

On Tuesday, Adobe announced several updates for Lightroom, the biggest of which is its new Generative Remove feature, which allows users to remove unwanted objects with a single click using Adobe's Firefly technology.

As seen in the demo below, Generative Remove non-destructively removes photo elements by intelligently matching the removed section to the rest of the photo, making it seem like it was never there to begin with.

Adobe

The feature is powered by Adobe's Image 1 model, the company's image generator trained on licensed content. Generative Remove is an early-access feature available to paid customers in Lightroom on mobile, desktop, iPad, web, and classic.

"We're excited to bring the magic of Firefly to Lightroom's millions of users—so they can live in the moment knowing they have the most powerful tools to edit, manage, and share anywhere they are," says Ashley Still, SVP and GM of Creative Cloud at Adobe.

Another standout upgrade is the general availability of Lightroom's AI-powered Lens Blur, which adds blur effects to photos with one click by intelligently discerning the background from the photo's main object.

The feature also now has new automatic presets that users can choose from, as seen below. Lens Blur is generally available starting today, and paid users can access the feature across the Lightroom ecosystem.

Adobe

Additionally, Adobe introduced new features to optimize photo editing, including a new mobile editing experience with a toolbar that prioritizes popular features, HDR optimization, expanded tethering support for new cameras, and instant access to photo libraries in mobile and desktop apps.