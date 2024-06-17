Adobe will let you create AI-generated images in your PDFs - for free

Adobe

On Monday, Adobe announced a slew of new AI-powered features to its Acrobat PDF software and AI Assistant, a chatbot that allows users to interact with their documents.

This week, Acrobat users will be able to create and edit images directly in their PDFs with new features powered by Adobe Firefly, the company's gen AI image model. The Edit Image feature will let users enhance existing images with Firefly capabilities like Generative Fill, Remove Background, Erase and Crop, and more, while the Generate Image feature will leverage Firely to create new images from text prompts.

Starting June 18, "all individual Acrobat Standard and Pro customers will receive 250 generative credits per month at no additional cost for a limited time to use with Edit Image and Generate Image features," the release explained, though Adobe did not clarify how long this would be available.

According to the announcement, "Acrobat is the first PDF solution to offer in-app generative image capabilities." The edit and generation features will initially only support English and be restricted to desktop.

The company also announced new features for Acrobat AI Assistant that let users "ask questions, get insights and create content from information across groups of PDFs" and other documents like Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, and text files. Previously, the assistant could only analyze one document at a time. The insights will be complete with citations so users can check attribution, and AI Assistant can format insights into new content types like emails.

The assistant's meeting transcript capabilities are also getting upgraded with generative summaries that include key points and action items.

Adobe reiterated its security and safety principles in the release, stating it "does not train the company's generative AI models on Adobe customer data." The company clarified it only trains its models on licensed, moderated content, and that it automatically attaches Content Credentials to anything created with Firefly-powered features.

That said, the announcement also noted that "the generative AI output of AI Assistant in Reader and Acrobat is based largely on documents provided by users themselves," and encouraged users to engage with the features "responsibly."

You'll be able to access all Acrobat AI Assistant features for free from June 18 to June 28. After that, free Reader users and paid Acrobat users will be able to purchase an assistant add-on subscription for the early-access price of $5 a month until September 4. However, when Adobe made AI Assistant generally available in April, it said the same early access promotion would end on June 5, so this summer might not be your last chance to get the tool at a discount.

The AI assistant is available for desktop, web, and mobile in English for now, though Adobe said it plans to release other languages as well.