Affordable OnePlus devices are back: Nord N10 5G and N100 available from T-Mobile and Metro

In December we saw ZDNet's Sandra Vogel publish her review of the OnePlus Nord N10 5G with availability in Europe. Today, this same phone, along with the Nord N100, appears in the US from T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile with availability starting on 15 January.

With these two phones we see a return to affordable options for OnePlus. After spending a couple of weeks with the Nord N10 5G, I can say it may be a great first phone for someone or a solid option for someone looking for a sub-$300 phone that also supports 5G cellular networks in the US.

My favorite mid-range 5G smartphone is the Google Pixel 4a 5G, but that is priced $200 more than the OnePlus Nord N10 5G so there is clearly a price advantage here with the OnePlus option. The phone has a large 6.49-inch 90Hz display, Warp Charge 30T, quad-camera system, 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, microSD card slot, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

The phone is constructed of plastic materials, but the back Midnight Ice blue color is lovely. The cameras won't challenge the high-end flagship phones, but they will help you capture decent photos for social media and are adequate for the $300 launch price.

The Nord N100 doesn't support 5G networks and has lower level specifications when it comes to the processor, RAM, storage, and camera. It is priced at nearly half the cost of the Nord N10 5G though at $179.99. This makes the Nord N100 one of the most affordable phones available today. With remote work and fewer people out and about it may be just what you need for cellular service and basic smartphone functionality.

While these two new phones will be available from T-Mobile this month, they will also be available unlocked from Best Buy, Amazon, and B&H with pre-orders starting this Friday, 8 January.