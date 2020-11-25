Low-cost luxury: Affordable tech treats for the holidays

Holiday Gift Guide ZDNet Recommends: Holiday Gift Guide 2020 Looking for the perfect gift this holiday season? Here's a great lineup of gift ideas and resources to get you started. Read More

If you plan to spend Thanksgiving with the family, and you feel your stress levels rising, there are some things you can take with you to make your visit less anxiety-inducing.

Have a look at these gifts, which will help to bring down your cortisol levels and help to relax you during your stay away.

And if you have the hoards of family descending on you for the Holidays, you can treat yourself to these stress-busting items to keep you calm and zen-like throughout their visit.

Keep calm and treat yourself.

Pipamoka coffee maker Brew perfect coffee wherver you are Pipamoka No matter where you are make superb coffee with the Pipamoka pressure brewer. Fill the filter with coffee and place into the cup, fill with hot water and twist the orange screw thread slowly. This forces hot water through the filters to give you a superb cup of coffee wherever you are. The insulated cup will keep the coffee hot too. $47 at Amazon

Kokoon nightbuds Block out the noises and get to sleep easily with these comfy nightbuds Kokoon NightBuds are soft and tiny earbuds that sit deep within the ear, are really secure and comfortable, not moving as you lie in bed. Sleep sensors detect as you fall asleep, bookmarking your place and fading out your audio. The NightBuds monitor your sleep and the app can provide coaching, insights and tips to help improve your sleep. Music is clear and good across all ranges, and phone calls are crystal clear. $279 at Kickstarter

Shiatsu massager Massage away those Holiday stresses and strains MoCuishle Chill out with a neck or shoulder massage that will deliver kneading massages to your stressed muscles. Add heat and adjust the speed and direction of the massage to give a personalised experience -- wherever you are. $50 at Amazon

Anova sous vide cooker Cook perfect food with a sous vide machine Anova This portable sous vide cooker means that you can make fabulous steaks, or cook fish to perfection no matter where you happen to stay at Thanksgiving. Give your family a treat and take this sous vide cooker with you for the holidays and impress them with your cooking ability. $199 at Amazon

