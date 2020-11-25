Low-cost luxury: Affordable tech treats for the holidays

UGreen X-kit hub laptop stand
If you plan to spend Thanksgiving with the family, and you feel your stress levels rising, there are some things you can take with you to make your visit less anxiety-inducing.
Have a look at these gifts, which will help to bring down your cortisol levels and help to relax you during your stay away.
And if you have the hoards of family descending on you for the Holidays, you can treat yourself to these stress-busting items to keep you calm and zen-like throughout their visit.
Keep calm and treat yourself.
Pipamoka coffee maker
Brew perfect coffee wherver you are
No matter where you are make superb coffee with the Pipamoka pressure brewer. Fill the filter with coffee and place into the cup, fill with hot water and twist the orange screw thread slowly. This forces hot water through the filters to give you a superb cup of coffee wherever you are. The insulated cup will keep the coffee hot too.$47 at Amazon
Nanofoamer
If you like perfect foam on your coffee, try a Nanofoamer
The NanoFoamer spins milk bubbles through 'NanoScreen' mesh at ultra-high speed, breaking the bubbles down into a microscopic mist called micro-foam which has a velvety texture and ads perceived sweetness to your coffee. Battery operated and waterproof, you can take it anywhere.$39 at Kickstarter
UGreen X-kit hub laptop stand
This multifunctional foldaway laptop stand is really versatile for working from anywhere
This laptop stand has four adjustable angles and 5 ports: HDMI, two x USB with maximum transmission speeds at 5Gbps, an SD and TF card slot. At 282.9 grams, the X-Kit is made of aircraft-grade aluminium material, 65% lighter than the industry standard steel alloy. The X-shaped skeleton design makes it foldable, portable, and easy to carry around.$49 at Indiegogo
Kokoon nightbuds
Block out the noises and get to sleep easily with these comfy nightbuds
NightBuds are soft and tiny earbuds that sit deep within the ear, are really secure and comfortable, not moving as you lie in bed. Sleep sensors detect as you fall asleep, bookmarking your place and fading out your audio. The NightBuds monitor your sleep and the app can provide coaching, insights and tips to help improve your sleep. Music is clear and good across all ranges, and phone calls are crystal clear.$279 at Kickstarter
MU6 headphones
Superb fit, great sound and ANC to block out unwanted noise - these headphones are superb
Use your fingertip across the entire touch panel to slide either forward or rewind to last or next track, slide up or down to increase or reduce the volume. Switch ANC on or off, or use transparency mode to hear ambient noise whilst listening to calls and music. Superbly comfortable headphones.$169 at Amazon
Burnout temperature regulating travel mug
Coffee too hot to drink? Not any more if you use this mug
this temperature-regulating travel mug will bring your coffee to a drinkable temperature within minutes, and then keeps it there at optimum temperature for hours. It uses a synthetic beeswax material called Heatzorb and three layers of stainless steel to cool over-hot coffee and maintain its temperature.$70 at Amazon
Shiatsu massager
Massage away those Holiday stresses and strains
Chill out with a neck or shoulder massage that will deliver kneading massages to your stressed muscles. Add heat and adjust the speed and direction of the massage to give a personalised experience -- wherever you are.$50 at Amazon
Homedics sleep machine
Get to sleep easily with a range of soothing sounds
Fall asleep to a set of sleep sounds with this white noise machine to help you relax properly. This is a rechargeable device that does not need a power supply to work so you can take it anywhere.$41 at Amazon
Anova sous vide cooker
Cook perfect food with a sous vide machine
This portable sous vide cooker means that you can make fabulous steaks, or cook fish to perfection no matter where you happen to stay at Thanksgiving. Give your family a treat and take this sous vide cooker with you for the holidays and impress them with your cooking ability.$199 at Amazon
Waowoo weighted blanket
Cover yourself with this blanket and feel your stresses fade away
The ultimate stress relaxing blanket, this heavy blanket relaxes you and keeps you calm in the most stressful situations.$42 at Amazon
