AI goes to Hollywood: James Dean, Judy Garland and other stars will read to you now - for free

Getty Images/Silver Screen Collection/Contributor

ElevenLabs has many artificial intelligence (AI) audio tools, including an AI voice-cloning tool, an AI sound effect generator, and even a Reader app that allows users to listen to text on their phones. Now, just a week after launching, the Reader app is getting a big update.

On Tuesday, ElevenLabs announced its Iconic Voices feature for the Reader app, which reads text content on users' phones using famous voices such as Judy Garland, James Dean, Burt Reynolds, and Sir Laurence Olivier.

Also: I tweaked 5 ChatGPT settings and turned into an AI power user - here's how

The Reader app takes digital text on your phone, including e-books, PDFs, articles, and more, and reads the content out loud in a voice that suits the mood, as seen in the demo video below. In addition to the starter voices, users can now pick from one of the Iconic Voices exclusive to the app:

"Judy Garland, James Dean, Burt Reynolds, and Sir Laurence Olivier are some of the most celebrated actors in history. We deeply respect their legacy and are honored to have their voices as part of our platform," said Dustin Blank, head of partnerships at ElevenLabs.

ElevenLabs recreated the late stars' voices by partnering with their estates and heirs, who, according to the company, are excited to see the stars' legacies live on. More voices will be added in the coming months.

Also: Vids, Google's AI video creation tool, is now available to test. Here's how to try it out

"Through the spectacular new technology offered by ElevenLabs, our family believes that this will bring new fans to Mama, and be exciting to those who already cherish the unparalleled legacy that Mama gave and continues to give to the world," said Liza Minnelli, daughter of Judy Garland and representative of the Garland Estate.

The Reader app is available for iOS download in the US, UK, and Canada, and it's free to use for the first three months. It is only available in English but will launch globally when it becomes available in the anticipated 29 languages. If you are an Android user interested in trying the technology, you can join a waitlist here.