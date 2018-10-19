AI tech uncovers social media footprint red flags to enable smarter hires

When it comes to caring for the people that mean the most to us, we want to find the best caregivers. We spend a huge proportion of our lives online. We share how we communicate, what we like, where we spend our time, where we go, our hobbies, and more.

Whether we like it or not, we are creating our own digital footprints across social media. So how do we check that a potential hire has the right profile for us to trust?

The typical caregiver apps and services people use today allow families to search for and find help, but they do not offer a full picture of an individual within their review processes.

Now a company is introducing an AI solution to help people identify the most appropriate childcare providers.

Berkeley, CA-based AI start-up Predictim's AI technology can track a person's digital footprint (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) to gain a better understanding of a caregiver's personality and discover concerns which are missed by other tools and apps.

By reviewing Facebook, Twitter and Instagram posts, the AI technology can analyze a person's personality characteristics, identify potential areas of compatibility as well as possible concern to help people make informed decisions.

The solution gives people a better understanding of a babysitter, to identify the high-quality and trustworthy caregivers they want for their children, loved ones, pets and homes.

The AI technology reviews a prospective caregiver's online presence to assess personality traits and behaviors which cannot be discerned from background checks alone. It scans an entire online footprint, going back years to give insights and exposing potential risks.

Predictim uses natural language processing (NLP) and computer vision to scan a person's digital footprint and draw insights.

It analyzes a person's social media use and history, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, giving an overview of the individual's digital footprint

You can see reports on how the potential caregiver scored on several relevant personality traits, such as bullying and harassment, disrespectful attitude, drug abuse, or posting explicit content online.

Predictim's platform can also be used to screen potential hires in the gig economy, or human resources, hiring, lending, and insurance.

Sal Parsa, CEO, Predictim said: "The current background checks parents generally use don't uncover everything that is available about a person. Interviews can't give a complete picture.

A seemingly competent and loving caregiver with a "clean" background could still be abusive, aggressive, a bully, or worse.

By analyzing alternative data sources, including the social media sites, parents can get a clear and complete picture of the caregiver and be more confident that this very important person will meet your standards."

