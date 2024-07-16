'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Deal alert: Get the Apple AirPods Max headphones for $155 off for Prime Day
Prime Day is here, and Amazon is offering a deep discount on Apple's AirPods Max. These are great headphones; fortunately, you can get all colors for the same discounted price of $395.
Also: Amazon Prime Day 2024: Live updates on the hottest Prime Day deals
The AirPods Max headphones retail for $550, but Amazon is offering them for $395, saving you $155. You can also find these headphones on sale at Best Buy for $400.
The AirPods Max are rarely on sale, and many retailers are offering big discounts.
You can find refurbished AirPods Max models at even lower prices. Amazon has a strict and thorough resale policy where consumers can buy products in "Like New" conditions that Amazon's quality control vetted. You can still return refurbished products to Amazon within the 30-day return window.
The AirPods Max tops our Best AirPods picks, and we love them for their unique design, outstanding sound, and impressive noise-canceling properties.
Also: The best early Amazon Prime Day Apple deals
Although these headphones are not cheap, iOS fanatics will love them, and there's no better time to buy them than when they're on sale.
If you've been eyeing Apple's AirPods Max headphones, don't wait to snag these savings.
When will this deal expire?
Deals are subject to sell-out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on this deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.