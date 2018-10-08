Alcatel 3T 8 launches as T-Mobile's first 600MHz tablet on 12 October for just $150

TCL Communication announced the Alcatel 3T 8 Android tablet and it looks to be a compelling low-cost tablet that will provide fun for the whole family. At just $6 a month for 24 months, $150 full price, it's tough not to consider this tablet and its LTE connectivity.

Image: Alcatel

The Apple iPad dominates the tablet market with a few others making Android tablets that are usually priced too high to seriously challenge the iPad. This new tablet offers quite a bit for a very low price and including support for T-Mobile's latest 600MHz extended range LTE with CloserTV, Kids Mode, and blue light reduction mode means I will be trying this tablet out soon.

Specifications of the Alcatel 3T 8 include:

Processor : MediaTek MT8765A 1.5GHz quad-core

: MediaTek MT8765A 1.5GHz quad-core Display : 8 inch, 1280 x 800 pixels resolution HD IPS

: 8 inch, 1280 x 800 pixels resolution HD IPS Operating system : Android 8.1 Oreo

: Android 8.1 Oreo RAM : 2GB

: 2GB Storage : 16GB internal with microSD expansion card slot

: 16GB internal with microSD expansion card slot Cameras : 5 megapixel rear and 5 megapixel front-facing cameras

: 5 megapixel rear and 5 megapixel front-facing cameras Connectivity : LTE bands 2/4/5/12/66/71, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, FM radio

: LTE bands 2/4/5/12/66/71, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, FM radio Battery : 4,080 mAh

: 4,080 mAh Audio : 3.5mm headset jack

: 3.5mm headset jack Dimensions: 209.3 x 125 x 8.4 mm and 294 grams

The 4,080 mAh battery is advertised to provide 8.5 hours of constant video streaming over WiFi or 7 hours on LTE. The Alcatel-exclusive CloserTV app brings together services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, and more into one single experience to make it easier to enjoy your favorite video content.

The Kids Mode feature lets you control what apps your kids can interact with and how much time they can spend with those apps. Alcatel also has an exclusive Eye Care mode tha reduces blue light to help relieve visual fatigue.