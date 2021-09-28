All about the Google professional training programs

Google career certificates launched on Coursera in 2018 with its IT support professional certification. The multinational technology company sought to provide learners with affordable training and skills to remedy an ongoing shortage of tech workers. Today, Google offers six certificates in in-demand tech areas: IT support, data analytics, project management, IT automation, UX design, and Android development.

Google's subject-matter experts and senior practitioners developed these IT training certificates. The fully online certificates usually take six or fewer months to complete and require little to no experience in programming or tech. Enrolled learners gain access to resume building tools, career networking services, and interview preparation materials. Certificate-seekers can also connect with prospective employers at over 130 companies through Google's dedicated employer consortium pipeline.

Is a Google career certificate right for you?



Google career certificates can help generate employment opportunities for adult students today, including minority and underserved populations. Google's 2019 Certificate Impact Report shows that 60% of certificate-seekers identified as female, Black, Latinx, or military veterans. At least 57% of learners that year did not possess a four-year college degree.

Google certificate students typically pursue roles such as IT support specialist, data analyst, web developer, UX designer, and project manager. These growing, in-demand careers pay well. Moreover, many of these roles feature a remote work environment and show resilience during times of crisis, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pros and cons of a Google career certificate

Prospective certificate-seekers must consider all of the pros and cons of Google's career certificate programs. With the rapid improvement and general acceptance of online learning technologies, many learners today consider online certificates and bootcamps a viable alternative to college degrees, but some employers remain sceptical.

Some of the best aspects of Google career certificates include their cost, remote flexibility, and asynchronous format. Google reports that most learners spend 10 or fewer hours studying per week. These $39/month programs feature asynchronous delivery that allows you to work at your own pace, accommodates busy schedules, and helps learners finish in 3-6 months.

However, Google career certificate programs do not possess the same academic accreditations as two- and four-year colleges and universities. Some employers may not view these certificates as having the same value. On the other hand, these cost-effective programs give many students a big boost in applicable technological skills that show employers their strong worth ethic and hunger for knowledge in a particular tech area.

Google career certificates currently on offer

Google's six career certificate programs offer training in fast-growing technology careers. From data analytics and project management to UX design and IT support, let's take a closer look at each program Google has to offer remote learners.

Google Project Management Google's Coursera project management certificate requires incoming learners to possess no previous related experience. This program teaches Agile project management software, strategic communication and problem-solving skills, and Scrum techniques. With over 140 hours of instruction, project management students gain experience with management simulations and hands-on projects. Required classes in project management include project execution and a final capstone course. This $39/month certificate takes less than six months to complete. Project management certificate-holders often pursue entry-level roles as project managers, scrum masters, and project coordinators. Introductory roles in this area typically pay a median annual salary of $67,280. View now at Coursera

Google UX Design Alvaro Reyes/Unsplash The $39/month UX design program helps you develop the skills to work on user experience with products, including apps, websites, and tangible objects. Learners complete seven Coursera courses and over 200 hours of instruction in six or fewer months. Required classes include UX design process, wireframes and low-fidelity prototypes, and web design in Adobe XD. UX design certificate holders often look for roles such as UX researcher, UX designer, or UI designer. Many professionals find employment in industries such as finance, technology, or advertising. With the increasing popularity of UX-centered roles, professionals can expect a 13% growth in available positions by 2030. Digital designers make a median annual salary of $77,200. View now at Coursera

Google IT Automation Jasper Cole/Getty With instruction in Python and fundamental programming concepts to Github and IT problem-solving, Google's IT automation certificate prepares you for jobs including IT support specialist and junior systems administrator. Most learners complete this $39/month credential in 6-8 months. The IT automation certificate on Coursera requires six classes, including introduction to Git and Github, debugging techniques, and automating tasks with Python. Certificate-holders can pursue careers such as IT support specialists and junior systems administrators. These professionals make a median annual salary of $55,510. Prospective students without foundational knowledge in data management, networking, and operating systems should consider the IT support certificate program instead of the IT automation program. View now at Coursera

Google Associate Android Developer Learners interested in debugging, maintaining, or building apps for Android can complete this 100% remote, self-paced program with no programming experience. It takes 5-6 months to complete. The free online study guide covers Kotlin basics, layouts, navigation, and connecting to the internet. Learners must pass Google's certification exam before earning the developer credential. The $149 online exam covers five major categories: data management, user interface, app functionality, debugging, and testing. Upon completion of the program and exam, students can pursue entry-level roles in computer systems design and related services. Salaries for these professionals vary among positions, but digital designers in this area make a median annual salary of $77,200. View now at Google

Career-building resources through Google

Learners in Google career certificate programs enjoy access to a variety of free tools for job-seekers. During and after your certificate program, you can take advantage of Google's job search tips and virtual workshops in resume writing, job search tools, networking, and interviewing strategies. To help refine your job search for tech-focused careers, be sure to check out our article "Best computer science jobs 2021: Top careers compared."

Google career certificates employer consortium

The employer consortium at Google strives to connect nontraditional job-seekers with robust employment opportunities. The companies who participate in the consortium benefit from access to Google's job board and recruiting tools to advertise jobs, including email campaigns to recruit the right talent. Nationally recognized employers participate in this program, including SiriusXM, Accenture, Best Buy, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Bank of America. Employers can join this consortium for free and submit an interest form in seconds.

How much does a Google career certificate cost?

Google career certificates through Coursera cost only $39/month. Since these classes follow a self-paced learning format, completing online course requirements more quickly means playing less. The Associate Android Developer certification is the only program outside of this payment structure, which charges $149 to take the certification exam. Self-study materials for Android development certification are free.

Financial aid

Google career certificate-seekers can apply for financial aid on the Coursera website. To locate the application for an individual program, visit the Google certificate page of your choice and click "Financial aid available" to the right of the orange "Enroll for Free" button. Secondly, be sure to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), as many students qualify for federal aid or aid through Google. Since the beginning of Grow with Google programs, the company has funded more than 100,000 need-based scholarships for career certificate-seekers.

Does Google offer free training? Google offers free trials but no free certificate training. Only the self-study materials for the Android developer program are free.

What certifications are offered by Google? Google offers IT support, data analytics, project management, IT automation, UX design, and Android development certificates.