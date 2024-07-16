Looking for a new gaming rig? Tired of having to dull your graphics settings down just to get to acceptable frame rates? Well, you're in luck. A host of gaming laptops equipped with Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs are on sale at huge markdowns for Amazon Prime Day 2024, making now the perfect time to spring for a new gaming system capable of running the latest titles at max graphics.

Nvidia is arguably the gold standard when it comes to graphics cards that deliver impeccable quality on the latest games on the market, and the laptops on this list are all equipped with top-of-the-line Nvidia cards that are hungry for whatever kind of games you want to throw at them. We're talking max settings, all the shaders, full-brightness gaming with top-tier frame rates, and no graphics lag.

We've personally tested several of these machines over the last year. If you're ready to take your gaming to the next level, check out these deals below. But Amazon Prime Day only lasts for two days, so act fast if you want to take advantage of these deals.

The best NVIDIA GeForce RTX deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024

Razer Blade 14 (2024) Kyle Kucharski/ZDNET Current price: $1,994

Original price: $2,399 We just reviewed the Razer Blade 14 earlier this summer, and ZDNET's laptop expert Cesar Cadenas was impressed with the impressive hardware on board (we're talking an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU) and all of the hallmarks you'd expect to see on a gaming laptop for $1,994. View now at Amazon

Acer Nitro 16 Gaming Laptop Kyle Kucharski/ZDNET Current price: $799

Original price: $999 Featuring an AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS Hexa-Core CPU and a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, Acer's Nitro 16 is a mid-tier gaming machine that performs above its pay grade, especially at this price. On sale for $799, this laptop is $200 off the regular price. View now at Amazon

Asus ROG Strix G16 (2024) Kyle Kucharski/ZDNET Current price: $ 1,099

Original price: $1,399 From Asus' flagship line of gaming PCs, this year's ROG Strix G16 has only been out for a few months but has already made an impression with its powerful hardware. Featuring a 16-inch, Full HD 165Hz display and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, this laptop is equal parts efficient and powerful. View now at Amazon

Alienware m18 R2 Gaming Laptop Kyle Kucharski/ZDNET Current price: $ 2,379

Original price: $2,799 This is the ultimate gaming laptop, and one that I went hands-on with earlier this year. The m18 R2 is a beast, to put it simply. It's big, it's powerful, and it's ready for anything you can throw at it. The sale configuration features 18 QHD+ 165Hz 3ms Display, Intel Core i9 32GB DDR5 RAM, 1 TB SSD featuring a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU for $2,379.99, for a savings of $420. View now at Amazon

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7640 Kyle Kucharski/ZDNET Current price: $1,301

Original price: $1,649 Dell's Inspiron series isn't solely designed for gaming, but rather as a well-rounded but powerful line of laptops that can adapt to a variety of uses. Case in point: the Inspiron 16 Plus 7640, which, with a 16-inch 2.5K display, Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, performs equally well with gaming as it does with creator tasks like photo and video editing and media playback. View now at Amazon

FAQs

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Amazon Prime Day officially runs from July 16 to July 17.

Is Amazon Prime Day a good time to buy a laptop?

Even though Amazon isn't typically the first place you think of when you're shopping for a new laptop, there are some great deals that pop up if you're willing to look. We've thoroughly combed through the deals to find some diamonds in the rough, and listed the best ones here.

How did we choose these Prime Day deals?

At ZDNET, we only write about deals our team members would want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. We looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.

We also look over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we recommend. These recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.

When will these deals expire?

Deals are subject to sell out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on a deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.

