Amazon Amp now lets you live out your radio DJ dreams on Android

A little over a year ago, Amazon debuted its new app, Amp, which essentially lets users become a radio DJ. With tens of millions of licensed songs to choose from, Amp users can create their own custom playlists, invite people to listen in, talk between songs, follow along with the live chat, and take calls from listeners. Of course, users can log in just to listen to a show, too.

And while the app has seen moderate success, it hasn't gained widespread popularity yet (part of that by design, as Amazon kept the user base limited). However, that situation could change soon as the app is now available for Android devices starting this week.

Making the jump to include the Android operating system is a big one for Amp, not just because of the increased mobile user base, but also the inclusion of millions of other devices in the Google ecosystem.

There's no shortage of similar apps, including Stationhead, Tidal, Clubhouse, or plain old terrestrial radio. What makes Amp different is that it's more than just a playlist of songs and includes a "radio show" aspect with the possibility for conversation and interaction between songs.

Amp co-founder Matt Sandler echoed that sentiment, saying: "There have been lots of services built around live connection or music or community." But what will drive Amp, he says, is "that balance between scale and connection."

The platform offers a wide variety of music, but some styles, of course, are more popular than others. A quick glance at the app shows hip-hop, sports, decades, county, and pop, but little in the way of alternative or indie music.

One advantage of the Amp platform is the ability to include a range of topics. While browsing shows to get a feel for content, I found one focused on hip-hop and R&B songs with several hundred listeners that talked about NBA basketball, relationships, and even Netflix shows. The chat was lively, with several listeners calling in.

As it stands, Amp has plenty of room to grow. But if Android users embrace the platform, it could be a fantastic place to connect with others about your love of music.