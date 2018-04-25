Amazon announces Echo Dot for kids, teases mystery Fire TV Cube

On Wednesday Amazon revealed a smart speaker designed for kids, complete with case and parental controls. At the same time, a mysterious advertisement for the Fire TV Cube.

The $79 Echo Dot Kids Edition comes with a protective case and a year of the company's FreeTime Unlimited parental control service. Included with the FreeTime Unlimited plan are access to ad-free radio and music specifically for kids, children's Audible books, and premium skills.

The standard Echo Dot is $49, but FreeTime Unlimited is normally $120 per year for a family with up to four children. Prime members can pay $2.99 or $6.99 per month for FreeTime Unlimited for a single child or up to four, respectively.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

A teaser ad for a device Amazon is calling the Fire TV Cube showed up on Tuesday. Outside of asking the question "What is Fire TV Cube?" the ad is short on details. There is a link for users to sign up to receive more details when Amazon is ready to release them, but that's about it.

AFTVNews was the first to spot the ad. The same site published a picture of a cube-like device last year, alongside the latest Fire TV before it launched.

The Fire TV Cube could very well be a Fire TV device that doubles as an Echo, with a built-in speaker and Alexa support, as AFTVNews reported last year.

ZDNet has reached out to Amazon for comment and will update this post should we hear back.