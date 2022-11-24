'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Looking for the best Amazon deals this Black Friday? Even though it's still a few weeks away, if you look closely, you can find some amazing deals. Whether you're looking for a new laptop or just a great pair of earbuds, you can find a great deal on an item and skip the Black Friday lines.
We've scoured the best Amazon deals so you don't have to. We found the best Amazon deals overall as well as the best deals by category: TVs, tablets, headphones, speakers, and monitors. We've also been keeping an eye on deals from other retailers like Walmart, Target, and Best Buy to find the best Black Friday deals happening everywhere.
The last time this page received an update, these were the latest Amazon deals worth checking out:
Here, you'll find our picks for the best Amazon Black Friday deals.
There's nothing better than peace of mind, whether you're traveling for the holidays or just spending time at home. With this three-pack security camera from Arlo, you can get color night vision, two-way audio, and a 130-degree viewing angle. Plus, it's 100% wireless in design, and you don't need a hub to check the footage -- just your smartphone.
Enjoy open-ear audio with these hands-free, Alexa-enabled smart glasses. You can get up to two hours of talk time, Alexa interactions, and more over a 14-hour period, or you can enjoy nonstop listening for four-hours on a charge. It comes in a variety of styles and colors, including sunglasses, prescription ready, and blue light filtering options.
This wireless speaker is a great way to take your tunes on the go. It's water and dust-resistant, and you get up to five hours of playtime on a single charge. You can also use the integrated loop to hook it to your carabiner for your next hiking adventure.
Amazon's newest addition to the Fire TV family upgrades the 65-inch 4K HD screen with Quantum Dot Display technology, giving the picture more lifelike imagery. With 80 local dimming zones, you can expect vivid, bright detail when you need it and a top-notch contrast while watching your favorite shows and films. Pair your Echo devices as speakers with the Alexa Home Theater feature, too.
One of my favorite e-ink tablets dropped in price again in time for Black Friday. Featuring 32GB of storage and that signature wireless charging, it's a great way to take thousands of books on the go. You'll get the signature warm light that helps you read without those blue light rays that disrupt your sleep cycle. It's also on sale for the lowest price we've seen to date.
Finding any deal on the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) is tricky, so this $20 deal is refreshing. The AirPods offer twice the noise canceling power of the previous generation, and you get personalized spatial audio. Get up to 30 hours of listening time with the included charge case and six hours of listening time.
More: AirPods Pro 2 vs AirPods Pro: Were they worth the wait?
For those invested in the Google mesh system, the Nest Wi-Fi router comes with top speeds of over 2Gbps for speedy transfers when streaming, online gaming, and more. It's a blanket mesh system, and one router can cover over 2,000 square feet of space, offering dual-band networks for your needs. We even named this one of our top picks for Wi-Fi routers on the market right now.
This easy-to-use streaming remote offers compatibility with HD TVs and 4K UHD TVs. It is easy to set up and has support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+ to create a home theater experience. Because it's integrated into the Alexa smart home, you can use voice commands to check the weather, live camera feeds, stream music, and so much more.
Looking to upgrade your home security? This Amazon bundle is a massive 62% off. Use the Echo Show 5 to track tasks, check weather via voice commands, and even check who's standing outside your home when connected to the Ring Video Doorbell. The Ring Doorbell itself will show you a 1080p HD picture when you check on it -- and with a Ring subscription, you can store your footage for up to 180 days.
This Logitech mouse weighs only 4.8 ounces, so you won't have to worry about your wrist aching from a heavy mouse. Plus, it comes in four different colors and features six different programmable buttons for all your gaming needs. Keep in mind this mouse is wired, but for only $20, this 50% off deal is a steal on a brand-name mouse.
The S22+ is one of the latest models of the Samsung family, offering 8K video capture, Nightography shots, and more. For general camera use, you can use the 50MP lens to capture life's moments. The 245GB phone comes unlocked, so you can take it to your carrier of choice.
One of the latest IdeaPads from Lenovo has already dropped by 24% for Black Friday. The Chromebook lasts up to ten hours when charged, and it offers a 13-inch touchscreen -- making it great for tablet work and PC tasks. You can use it for schoolwork or while traveling with 8GB of speedy RAM.
If you want a great TV for a smaller space without the hefty price tag, this 43-inch Amazon Fire TV is for you. It comes with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 to bring your picture to life with higher contrast. Enjoy 1080p HD Full HD along with Alexa smart home compatibility. Plus, this TV includes all the features you've come to love in other Amazon products.
When our top choice for best gaming headsets drops in price, it's always a good day. For the price point, it offers excellent audio quality with its 50mm drivers. Plus, you'll feel comfortable for hours with its built-in gel cushions. Pair it with your PC, or use a 3.5mm jack to pair it with a gaming console.
Black Friday always falls the day after Thanksgiving. This year, Black Friday will be on Nov. 25, 2022.
Cyber Monday is always the following Monday after Black Friday. This year, it will be on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.
ZDNET scoured Black Friday sales to find the best deals this year:
Our experts also split out the best deals by retailer, brand, and category, which you can see below.
Here are some of the cheapest deals we've found so far:
Finally, if you'd like to see the newest Black Friday deals as they drop: