Amazon brings Eero mesh Wi-Fi to ISPs

When it comes to covering your home or small office -- which are often the same things these days -- with Wi-Fi, it's hard to beat mesh networking. Now Eero, an Amazon company, is introducing Eero for Service Providers. This is an all-new hardware and software offering designed to help internet service providers (ISPs) meet customers' increasing demands for exceptional home Wi-Fi.

This is not just a bundling of a selection of Eero Wi-Fi mesh routers with your existing internet service. It also includes remote network management for your ISP and security and privacy management tools for you.

The bundle starts, of course, with the routers. Besides offering Eero's existing whole-home mesh Wi-Fi systems to customers, ISPs will also get access to the all-new Eero 6 series. These come with Wi-Fi 6. This new Wi-Fi technology supports faster speeds and more simultaneously connected devices. Eero claims that this is its fastest Wi-Fi network yet.

There are two models:

Eero Pro 6 The Eero Pro 6, which is a tri-band router that offers a single band and connects via 2.4GHz, but it also offers two bands for 5GHz to allow more devices to connect at the fastest speeds. It can cover up to 2,000 square feet per router. View Now at Amazon

Eero 6 Eero Pro 6's less expensive brother, the Eero 6, is a dual-band device that can cover up to 1,500 square feet. Both the Pro 6 and Eero 6 have two Ethernet ports and a USB-C port for charging devices. View Now at Amazon

These new devices also come with a built-in Zigbee smart home hub. This IEEE 802.15.4 personal-area network standard Internet of Things (IoT) hub lets you manage compatible IoT devices on your networks. This way you don't need a separate Zigbee hub.

The new Eero Secure will give both users and ISPs advanced security and privacy subscription service. This blocks malware, spyware, phishing, and other malicious threats. It also comes with built-in, ad blocking, and content filtering

For ISPs, Eero Insight builds on Eero's existing Remote Network Management software. This combines monitoring user history to predict and address customer problems before they change from annoyances to real problems. It also includes network monitoring tools such as a network topology viewer, historical speed tests and bandwidth usage, RF diagnostics, alerts, audit logs, outage detection, fleet analysis, and network health.

For users, all this should mean a more reliable internet connection and that's always good news.

Related Stories: