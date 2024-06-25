'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Amazon just announced the dates for Prime Day 2024
It's time to make your Christmas-in-July list, and check it twice (seriously).
Amazon just announced the dates for its popular summer Prime Day 2024 sale. Back in April the e-commerce giant confirmed that the fan-favorite shopping event would make a return for the 10th year in a row this July. Early Tuesday, Amazon shared that the official sale days for the event will take place Tuesday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 17, a week later than in the past couple of years.
Like in years past, Amazon's Prime Day sale will be a 48-hour deal and discount extravaganza offering prime members exclusive savings. Students can save big too, thanks to Amazon's discounted Prime membership for students. July Prime Day is the biggest sale in the retail giant's portfolio, followed by Prime Big Deal Days in October and the Big Spring Sale in March, and Amazon said shoppers will see tons of chances to save.
In a release, Amazon shared that shoppers can expect deals across 35 categories, including home, apparel, electronics, beauty, and more, with savings on back-to-school, college essentials, and everyday basics. New deals will continue to drop as often as every five minutes during select periods throughout the sales event, the company said. Like last year, Prime members can also request an invitation to access invite-only deals -- exclusive Prime Day deals Amazon expects to sell out.
Prime Day 2024 will take place in 24 countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the US, and the UK.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
Amazon Prime Day 2024 will occur on Tuesday, July 16, and Wednesday, July 17, the company announced. The sale will last 48 hours and kick off at 12:01 a.m. PDT on July 16.
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Prime Day is Amazon's most popular flagship seasonal savings event, typically held in mid-July each year. Although Amazon has since branched out to add an October Prime event and other sales, this July Prime Day remains the holy grail of Amazon sales.
Prime Day grants Amazon Prime members exclusive access to deals on Amazon.com across all categories, including home, tech, apparel, and more.
Do I need a Prime membership to shop Amazon Prime Day?
As the name suggests, Amazon Prime Day is an exclusive sale for Amazon Prime members, so you will need a Prime membership to shop savings. Non-members can always sign up for a 30-day free trial, and if you're a student, you may be eligible for a discounted Prime Student membership, which includes a 6-month free trial.
How much is an Amazon Prime membership?
Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month, or you can purchase an annual membership for $139, which will save you a few dollars.
College students and individuals aged 18-24 are eligible for a discount and can pay $7.49 per month or $69 per year. In addition, those with qualified government assistance (which may include select seniors) can receive a Prime membership for just $6.99 after their free trial.
How do I join Amazon Prime?
Join Amazon Prime or start your free trial here: https://www.amazon.com/amazonprime
How do I score the best deals during Prime Day 2024?
Throughout the sale, we'll be extensively updating ZDNET.com live with all the best deals on products we've tested and would recommend. We'll also curate, share, and update hand-picked lists of top deals in several product categories, including laptops, security cameras, tablets, Amazon devices, and more.
Are there Prime Day deals available already?
No, there are currently no official Prime Day deals available, nor has Amazon announced what any specific deals will be. However, the e-commerce site regularly offers products at a discount all year round. Be sure to keep up with ZDNET.com, where we share deals every day of the week across major retailers. We also keep you posted when coveted products hit great prices.