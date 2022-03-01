Why you can trust ZDNet
Amazon Luna cloud gaming service is now available to everyone

The service was in early access, but Amazon is ready for anyone to sign up.

luna-ga-ftv-primegamingchannel.png

 Image: Amazon

Amazon is ready for you to start on Luna , its cloud gaming service that lets you play games on virtually any device you own. In fact, you don't even need Luna's dedicated controller anymore -- there's a new Luna app for iPhone and Android that you can use to game when connected to a Fire TV. 

As part of the full launch, the price of Luna will increase starting April 1, going from $5.99 a month to $9.99 per month. If you sign up before the first of April, you'll be grandfathered into the current price. The same applies to the Family Channel feature of Luna that provides access to kid-friendly games for $2.99 month, going up to $5.99 a month on April 1. 

Once you're paying the monthly fee, you won't have to download or install any games on a compatible device. Instead, you'll sign into your Luna account and begin streaming the game of your choice. Compatible devices include Fire TV, Fire tablets, Macs, Windows PCs, Chromebooks, iPhones, iPads, and Android phones. 

Along with expanding availability in the US, Amazon is also launching new channels for Luna subscribers. There's a Prime Gaming Channel for Amazon Prime members to gain access to exclusive games, with titles rotating and changing. For the month of March, Prime Members will have access to Devil May Cry 5, Observer: System Redux, PHOGS!, and Flashback. 

There's also a new $4.99 per month Retro Channel that brings back old-school games like Street Fighter II or Castlevania Anniversary Collection. 

Finally, the Jackbox Games Channel gives subscribers access to games like You Don't Know Jack or Trivia Murder Party for $4.99 a month. 

In addition to new channels, Luna gained a couple of new features. Luna gamers will be able to stream their gaming sessions directly to Twitch, the Amazon-own streaming platform. Additionally, the new Luna Phone Controller app allows iPhone and Android phone owners to play games on a Fire TV using the controller app on their phone. 

Anyone can sign up for  Luna now. If you'd rather use a dedicated controller, make sure you pick up the Luna controller.

