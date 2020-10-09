Amazon Prime Day 2020: Best early Prime Day deals already available

Prime Day 2020 is almost here, after months of delays.
Amazon's annual sale event has become a marquee shopping day. It's grown rapidly, in both popularity and its running length, since its inception in July 2015, with last year's event bringing in over $7 billion in sales. That's no surprise, though, as it usually offers some of the cheapest prices you will ever see on Amazon.
Although Prime Day 2020 doesn't kick off until Oct.13 at 3am ET, Amazon has a few things discounted already, to help drum up interest. The deals include Amazon's Echo Show 5 as well as third-party devices such as TVs and much more.
ZDNet is rounding up our selection for the best early Prime Day deals, below.
Amazon Echo Show 5
50% off
You can get Amazon's Echo Show 5 with Alexa for $45 -- half off its original price of $90. On top of that, Amazon is selling bundles that include either a $5 TP-Link smart plug (Amazon regularly sells two of these for $30) or a $5 Blink Mini indoor security camera (regularly $35 each).$45 at Amazon
Amazon Echo Auto
60% off
If you just have to take Alexa with you everywhere, Echo Auto is here for you. Echo Auto is designed to give you hands-free access to Alexa in your car, by connecting to the Alexa app on your phone. It's now been marked down to $20 for Prime members, $30 off it's original $50 price.$20 at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G
20% off
Prime Day 2020 is making it a little cheaper to upgrade to a phone compatible with 5G networks. You can save $200 off the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G. It has three different color options and comes with Samsung's smart pen, the S Pen.$799 at Amazon
Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook gaming laptop
$300 off
This high-performance laptop from Razer features a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q 4GB VRAM graphics card and a 10th-generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 quad-core processor. It has a 13.3-inch 120hz full HD display and is currently marked down 17% from its normal price.$1,499 at Amazon
Apple Air Pods Pro
$30 off
Apple's AirPods Pro are rarely discounted, but right now, you can get them for $220, down $30 from the normal price of $250. AirPods Pro feature active noise cancellation, a customizable fit, sweat and water resistance, and a wireless charging case that gives the headphones 24 hours of life.$220 at Amazon
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet
Save 25% when you buy any two
You can now save 25% when you buy two of the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablets from Amazon, which represents about $60 of savings on the devices. The Kids Edition of the Fire HD Tablet includes a two-year guarantee, with Amazon promising to replace the device should your kid find some way to break it. It also comes with one year free of Amazon's Kids Plus subscription service.$180 at Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite bundle
40% off
This special version of the Kindle Paperwhite comes with your choice of two Hunger Games-themed covers. If you're not a big fan of books, you're still getting the water-proof, 10th-generation Paperwhite for cheap.$110 at Amazon
Blink Mini compact indoor security camera
up to 29%
Amazon is offering deals on its Blink Mini 1080p indoor security cameras. Prime members can save $10 on a single Blink Mini camera or $15 off a two-camera bundle.$25 at Amazon
Sony 65-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV
29% off
You can now save $400 off this monster 65-inch TV from Sony. It features an X1 4K HDR processor and is Alexa- and Google Assistant-compatible for voice control.$998 at Amazon
More early Prime Day 2020 deals
Here are a few other noteworthy early Prime Day 2020 deals we spotted on Amazon:
- Amazon Echo Dot third-gen for $39.99 ($10 off)
- Apple MacBook Pro for $2,099 ($300 off)
- Aukey wireless Bluetooth headphones for $25 ($25 savings)
- Crenova A4 Laminator for $25 ($8 off)
- Magictec Rechargeable lint remover for $11 ($6 off)
- Coredy R750 robot vacuum cleaner for $184 ($115 off)
- Insignia 43-inch smart TV for $200 ($100 off)
- JBL waterproof portable speaker for $90 ($30 off)
- 3-pack of Kasa Smart Plugs by TP-Link for $20 ($20 off)
