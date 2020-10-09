Amazon Prime Day 2020: Best early Prime Day deals already available

Prime Day 2020 is almost here, after months of delays.

Amazon's annual sale event has become a marquee shopping day. It's grown rapidly, in both popularity and its running length, since its inception in July 2015, with last year's event bringing in over $7 billion in sales. That's no surprise, though, as it usually offers some of the cheapest prices you will ever see on Amazon.

Although Prime Day 2020 doesn't kick off until Oct.13 at 3am ET, Amazon has a few things discounted already, to help drum up interest. The deals include Amazon's Echo Show 5 as well as third-party devices such as TVs and much more.

ZDNet is rounding up our selection for the best early Prime Day deals, below.

Amazon Echo Show 5 50% off You can get Amazon's Echo Show 5 with Alexa for $45 -- half off its original price of $90. On top of that, Amazon is selling bundles that include either a $5 TP-Link smart plug (Amazon regularly sells two of these for $30) or a $5 Blink Mini indoor security camera (regularly $35 each). $45 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Auto 60% off If you just have to take Alexa with you everywhere, Echo Auto is here for you. Echo Auto is designed to give you hands-free access to Alexa in your car, by connecting to the Alexa app on your phone. It's now been marked down to $20 for Prime members, $30 off it's original $50 price. $20 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G 20% off Prime Day 2020 is making it a little cheaper to upgrade to a phone compatible with 5G networks. You can save $200 off the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G. It has three different color options and comes with Samsung's smart pen, the S Pen. $799 at Amazon

Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook gaming laptop $300 off This high-performance laptop from Razer features a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q 4GB VRAM graphics card and a 10th-generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 quad-core processor. It has a 13.3-inch 120hz full HD display and is currently marked down 17% from its normal price. $1,499 at Amazon

Apple Air Pods Pro $30 off Apple's AirPods Pro are rarely discounted, but right now, you can get them for $220, down $30 from the normal price of $250. AirPods Pro feature active noise cancellation, a customizable fit, sweat and water resistance, and a wireless charging case that gives the headphones 24 hours of life. $220 at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet Save 25% when you buy any two You can now save 25% when you buy two of the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablets from Amazon, which represents about $60 of savings on the devices. The Kids Edition of the Fire HD Tablet includes a two-year guarantee, with Amazon promising to replace the device should your kid find some way to break it. It also comes with one year free of Amazon's Kids Plus subscription service. $180 at Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite bundle 40% off This special version of the Kindle Paperwhite comes with your choice of two Hunger Games-themed covers. If you're not a big fan of books, you're still getting the water-proof, 10th-generation Paperwhite for cheap. $110 at Amazon

