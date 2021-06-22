Amazon Prime Day 2021: Apple deals include 10% off M1 MacBook Air

If you're looking for Apple deals online, Amazon's Prime Day has some offers you should check out. The Cupertino company hardly ever reduces its prices, not even on Black Friday, and it certainly doesn't need an Amazon Prime Day to sell its stuff!

But you can sometimes find deals for $25 off here or $50 off there, which isn't much considering Apple's devices usually cost hundreds if not thousands of dollars. But, hey, we'll take what little savings we can, right?

Deals come and go over the two days, and I'll be updating this post with fresh deals, so keep checking back. Also, if you find a good deal I've missed, feel free to drop me a note (a Twitter DM probably gets the quickest response).

2020 Apple Mac Mini with Apple M1 Chip - 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage $100 off I'll be honest, I didn't expect to see Apple Silicon M1-powered Macs to be offered with any discounts, but here we are. the Mac Mini is the system most responsible for more people making the switch from Windows to Mac. And here you're getting a whopping $100 off! Apple M1 chip.

8-core CPU packs up to 3x faster performance.



8-core GPU with up to 6x faster graphics for graphics-intensive apps and games.

16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning.

8GB of unified memory. $799 at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro $59 off One of the best deals available on Apple's AirPods Pro earbuds. A whopping 24% off -- try getting that at the Apple Store! Active noise cancellation for immersive sound.

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you.

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit.

Sweat and water-resistant.

Adaptive EQ automatically tunes the music to the shape of your ear.

Quick access to Siri by saying, "Hey Siri".



The Wireless Charging Case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life. $189 at Amazon

Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 10% off 10% off the latest Apple Silicon M1-powered laptop. That's pretty good! Earlier this was only 5%! Apple-designed M1 chip offering a huge boost in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance

Up to 18 hours of battery life.

8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance.

Up to eight GPU cores with up to 5x faster graphics for graphics-intensive apps and games.

16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning.

8GB of unified memory.

Superfast SSD storage. $899 at Amazon

New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 44mm) $79 off One of the best prices I've found for the 44mm Apple Watch Series 6 - and it's the distinctive (Product) RED﻿ too! GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist.

Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app.

Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app.

The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down.

S6 SiP is up to 20% faster than Series 5.

5GHz Wi-Fi and U1 Ultra Wideband chip.

Track your daily activity on Apple Watch and see your trends in the Fitness app on iPhone. $349 at Amazon