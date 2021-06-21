Amazon Prime Day 2021: Best Apple deals

If you're looking for Apple deals online, Amazon's Prime Day has just what you are looking for. The Cupertino company hardly ever reduces its prices, not even on Black Friday. But you can sometimes find retailers offering $25 off here or $50 off there, which isn't much considering Apple's devices usually cost hundreds if not thousands of dollars. But, hey, we'll take what little savings we can, right?
Deals come and go over the two days, and I'll be updating this post with fresh deals, so keep checking back. Also, if you find a good deal I've missed, feel free to drop me a note (a Twitter DM probably gets the quickest response).
Apple Watch SE (renewed)
Saving: 5% off
- GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist.
- Large Retina OLED display.
- Up to 2x faster processor than Series 3.
- Track your daily activity on Apple Watch and see your trends in the Fitness app on iPhone.
- Measure workouts like running, walking, cycling, yoga, swimming, and dance.
- Swimproof design.
- High and low heart rate notifications and irregular heart rhythm notification.
Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1
Saving: $50 off
- Apple-designed M1 chip offering a huge boost in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance
- Up to 18 hours of battery life.
- 8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance.
- Up to eight GPU cores with up to 5x faster graphics for graphics-intensive apps and games.
- 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning.
- 8GB of unified memory.
- Superfast SSD storage.
2020 Apple Mac Mini with Apple M1 Chip - 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage
Saving: $40 off
- Apple M1 chip.
- 8-core CPU packs up to 3x faster performance.
- 8-core GPU with up to 6x faster graphics for graphics-intensive apps and games.
- 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning.
- 8GB of unified memory.
Apple AirPods Pro
Saving: $52 off
One of the best deals available on Apple's AirPods Pro earbuds.
- Active noise cancellation for immersive sound.
- Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you.
- Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit.
- Sweat and water-resistant.
- Adaptive EQ automatically tunes the music to the shape of your ear.
- Quick access to Siri by saying, "Hey Siri".
- The Wireless Charging Case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.
New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm)
Saving: $70 off
- GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist.
- Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app.
- Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app.
- The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down.
- S6 SiP is up to 20% faster than Series 5.
- 5GHz Wi-Fi and U1 Ultra Wideband chip.
- Track your daily activity on Apple Watch and see your trends in the Fitness app on iPhone.
2020 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB)
Savings: $50 off
- 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 wide color.
- A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine.
- Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay.
- 12MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD front camera.
- Available in Silver, Space Gray, Rose Gold, Green, and Sky Blue.
- Wide stereo audio.
- Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax).
New Apple AirPods Max - Silver
Savings: $50 off
- The Apple-designed dynamic driver provides high-fidelity audio.
- Active Noise Cancellation blocks outside noise so you can immerse yourself in music.
- Transparency mode for hearing and interacting with the world around you.
- Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking provides theater-like sound that surrounds you.
- Computational audio combines custom acoustic design with the Apple H1 chip and software for breakthrough listening experiences.
- Designed with a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions for an exceptional fit.
