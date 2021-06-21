Amazon Prime Day 2021: Best cables and chargers deals

Who doesn't like a good deal? I'm all for saving money, so for me, Amazon Prime Day is a good time to pick up those essentials (or bits of kit you need to boost productivity) while at the same spending less. And with more and more people now working and learning from home, it seems that there are never enough cables, chargers, adapter, and hubs to go around.

With that in mind, I've trawled through the unbelievable number of deals that are available over Prime Day 2021 -- tens of thousands -- and distilled them down into a handful of the best.

Deals come and go over the two days, and I'll be updating this post with fresh deals, so keep checking back.

Anker Docking Station 20% off Equipped with dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, 2 USB-C ports, 4 USB-A ports, an HDMI port, an Ethernet port, SD/microSD card slots, and a 3.5 mm AUX port.

With 85W and 15W Thunderbolt 3 ports plus an 18W USB-C Power Delivery port, PowerExpand offers multiple ways to get a high-speed charge for anything from laptops to phones and more.

The Thunderbolt 3 port supports 5K@60Hz, while the HDMI port supports a resolution of 4K@60Hz. Connect to both simultaneously to enjoy crystal-clear streaming or mirroring across 2 displays.

$199 at Amazon

Anker 6ft Premium Nylon Lightning Cable [2-Pack] - MFi Certified 20% off Improved construction techniques and materials make a cable that lasts 5X longer than the norm.

Each cable contains a unique, verified serial number and an authorization chip issued by Apple to ensure 100% compatibility with any Lightning device.

Each premium nylon-braided cable is optimized for use with Apple devices, providing the same charging speeds as stock Apple charging cables. $15 at Amazon

Anker 63W 4 Port PIQ 3.0 & GaN Fast Charger 36% off High-Speed USB-C Charging: Charge USB-C notebooks at high-speed via the 45W USB-C port, or get a powerful charge for tablets and other mobile devices via the 18W USB-C port.

Charge 4 Devices Simultaneously: With two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports offering a total of 63W of power, you can now charge your phone, tablet, laptop, and more -- all at the same time.

Ultra-Slim: By swapping out silicon for gallium nitride (GaN), we've been able to create one of our slimmest USB-C chargers -- without compromising power.

Universal Compatibility: Equipped with Anker's signature PowerIQ 3.0 technology to provide high-speed charging to virtually any mobile device. It also supports Programmable Power Supply (PPS) for compatibility with Samsung Super Fast Charging. (Does not support 45W fast charging for Samsung Note 10). $39 at Amazon

Anker PowerCore Fusion 5000 - USB wall charger with built-in 5000mAh power bank 31% off The Ultimate 2-in-1 Charger: A hybrid high cell capacity portable battery and dual-port wall charger in one sleek package.

High-Speed Charging: Anker's exclusive PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technologies ensure that all devices receive their fastest possible charge in the wall or on-the-go. Does not support Qualcomm Quick Charge.

Charge-and-Go: Charge your device and PowerCore Fusion's internal battery via a wall outlet, then take it with you for up to 3 phone charges -- any place, any time. Boasts a foldable plug to ensure maximum portability. $17 at Amazon

Anker PowerCore 26800 power bank 39% off 2,6800 mAh of power charges most phones over 6 times, tablets at least 2 times and any other USB device multiple times.

3x USB output ports equipped with Anker's PowerIQ and Voltage Boost technology ensure high-speed charging for three devices -- simultaneously.

Dual microUSB (20W) input offers recharge speeds up to twice as fast as standard portable chargers—a full recharge takes just over 6 hours while using both input ports. $39 at Amazon