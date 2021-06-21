Amazon Prime Day 2021: Best cables and chargers deals

Who doesn't like a good deal? I'm all for saving money, so for me, Amazon Prime Day is a good time to pick up those essentials (or bits of kit you need to boost productivity) while at the same spending less. And with more and more people now working and learning from home, it seems that there are never enough cables, chargers, adapter, and hubs to go around.
With that in mind, I've trawled through the unbelievable number of deals that are available over Prime Day 2021 -- tens of thousands -- and distilled them down into a handful of the best.
Anker Docking Station
20% off
- Equipped with dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, 2 USB-C ports, 4 USB-A ports, an HDMI port, an Ethernet port, SD/microSD card slots, and a 3.5 mm AUX port.
- With 85W and 15W Thunderbolt 3 ports plus an 18W USB-C Power Delivery port, PowerExpand offers multiple ways to get a high-speed charge for anything from laptops to phones and more.
- The Thunderbolt 3 port supports 5K@60Hz, while the HDMI port supports a resolution of 4K@60Hz. Connect to both simultaneously to enjoy crystal-clear streaming or mirroring across 2 displays.
Anker 20W Nano Charger with 6ft USB-C to Lightning Cable
20% off
The Anker Nano 20W charger is designed to provide the maximum charge for your iPhone.
- 3x faster than with an original 5W charger.
- 50% smaller than a standard 20W iPhone charger.
- MFi-certified USB-C to Lightning cable.
Anker 6ft Premium Nylon Lightning Cable [2-Pack] - MFi Certified
20% off
- Improved construction techniques and materials make a cable that lasts 5X longer than the norm.
- Each cable contains a unique, verified serial number and an authorization chip issued by Apple to ensure 100% compatibility with any Lightning device.
- Each premium nylon-braided cable is optimized for use with Apple devices, providing the same charging speeds as stock Apple charging cables.
Anker 63W 4 Port PIQ 3.0 & GaN Fast Charger
36% off
- High-Speed USB-C Charging: Charge USB-C notebooks at high-speed via the 45W USB-C port, or get a powerful charge for tablets and other mobile devices via the 18W USB-C port.
- Charge 4 Devices Simultaneously: With two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports offering a total of 63W of power, you can now charge your phone, tablet, laptop, and more -- all at the same time.
- Ultra-Slim: By swapping out silicon for gallium nitride (GaN), we've been able to create one of our slimmest USB-C chargers -- without compromising power.
- Universal Compatibility: Equipped with Anker's signature PowerIQ 3.0 technology to provide high-speed charging to virtually any mobile device. It also supports Programmable Power Supply (PPS) for compatibility with Samsung Super Fast Charging. (Does not support 45W fast charging for Samsung Note 10).
2x iPhone charger and 2x 6ft Lightning to USB-A cables - MFi certified
22% off
A handy twin-pack of iPhone cables and chargers, MFi certified.
- Built-in Smart Chip provide overvoltage protection, battery protector
- Cables can support up to 2.4A fast charging
Anker PowerCore Fusion 5000 - USB wall charger with built-in 5000mAh power bank
31% off
- The Ultimate 2-in-1 Charger: A hybrid high cell capacity portable battery and dual-port wall charger in one sleek package.
- High-Speed Charging: Anker's exclusive PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technologies ensure that all devices receive their fastest possible charge in the wall or on-the-go. Does not support Qualcomm Quick Charge.
- Charge-and-Go: Charge your device and PowerCore Fusion's internal battery via a wall outlet, then take it with you for up to 3 phone charges -- any place, any time. Boasts a foldable plug to ensure maximum portability.
Anker PowerCore 26800 power bank
39% off
- 2,6800 mAh of power charges most phones over 6 times, tablets at least 2 times and any other USB device multiple times.
- 3x USB output ports equipped with Anker's PowerIQ and Voltage Boost technology ensure high-speed charging for three devices -- simultaneously.
- Dual microUSB (20W) input offers recharge speeds up to twice as fast as standard portable chargers—a full recharge takes just over 6 hours while using both input ports.
Sundix nylon braided USB-C to Lightning - 6ft, twin-pack
22% off
- The durable nylon fiber and alloy molded shell adds elasticity and strength to defend external fraction and heavy usage.
- Thick copper wire ensures stable charging output.
- Built-in golden-plated layer and shielding shell have an efficient performance in preventing interference.
