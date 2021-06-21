Amazon Prime Day 2021: Best robots, Arduino, Raspberry Pi and 3D printer deals

Welcome to a very fun hodgepodge of geek goodies on sale at Amazon for Prime Day. We cover a bunch of deals in this guide, including some good Raspberry Pi kit discounts and a really good price on some 3D printers.

Look, we'll admit that the most desirable robot gadgets aren't on this list because they're not on sale for Prime Day 2021. But if you want to do a little virtual window shopping and come home with something you can put together and tinker with, we have a great little selection.

Oh, and if you're just getting started with Raspberry Pi making, here's a quick intro.

SunFounder PiCar-V Smart Car Kit for Raspberry Pi Save 22% This is a Lightning Deal that begins on Monday 6/21/21 at 11:00 AM PDT and ends on Monday 6/21/21 at 5:00 PM PDT. This is a sweet kit that lets you take your Raspberry Pi and turn it into an app-controlled robotic car. It comes with everything you need -- except the Raspberry Pi. Stay tuned because we have a Raspberry Pi Prime Day deal coming to this page later today or tomorrow. $120 at Amazon

Panlos STEM Robot Bricks Toy Carrier Truck Set Save 40% This is a Lightning Deal that begins on Monday 6/21/21 at 10:20 AM PDT and ends on Monday 6/21/21 at 4:20 PM PDT. With 649 pieces, this is basically a LEGO-compatible off-brand building kit that lets you build a robot, a truck, and even a truck robot. Have fun. Just keep out of the reach of small children and animals who might try eating the parts. $24 at Amazon

AOKESI Building Block Robot Kits Save 52% This is a Lightning Deal that begins on Monday 6/21/21 at 11:35 AM PDT and ends on Monday 6/21/21 at 5:35 PM PDT. This is a great little LEGO-compatible robotics kit that can be app-controlled. If you have Technics parts, this should extend your collection as well. $24 at Amazon

3-in-1 Remote Control Building Kit (Tracked Car/Robot/Tank) Save 40% This is a Lightning Deal that begins on Monday 6/21/21 at 5:35 AM PDT and ends on Monday 6/21/21 at 11:35 AM PDT. This 392-piece LEGO-compatible kit comes with instructions for building three different remote-controlled toys. And, of course, because it's LEGO-compatible, you can mix and match with other parts to build anything you can imagine (within the limits of your parts collection, of course. $48 at Amazon

ELEGOO Mega 2560 Arduino starter kit Save 22% This is a Lightning Deal that begins on Monday 6/21/21 at 7:15 AM PDT and ends on Monday 6/21/21 at 1:15 PM PDT. I own a couple of these kits. It's a great way to get Arduino building components and get started on projects right away. It comes with breadboards, a whole bunch of components and sensors, and an Arduino. $47 at Amazon

Creality Ender 5 filament 3D printer Save 33% This is a Lightning Deal that begins on Monday 6/21/21 at 11:00 AM PDT and ends on Monday 6/21/21 at 5:00 PM PDT. Now here's an interesting opportunity. This is the Ender 5, which has a more robust frame than the Ender 3. Plus, this has a BL Touch bed-leveling (tramming) system, which we wish all Creality printers would ship with. While bed leveling isn't impossible, it's annoying -- and this removes that annoyance. $470 at Amazon

Creality CR-10S filament 3D printer Save 49% This is a Lightning Deal that begins on Monday 6/21/21 at 5:00 AM PDT and ends on Monday 6/21/21 at 11:00 AM PDT. If you want a big 3D printer, this is a big 3D printer. The Creality CR-10 is pretty much canonical for a robust home printer. It's been modded by just about everyone; there are a ton of tweaks you can 3D print for yourself. This one has been upgraded with dual Z-axis lead screws and a runout sensor with resume printing capability. $360 at Amazon