Amazon Prime Day 2021: Best smart home device deals

Smart home gadgets are all the rage, but it's a slippery slope. As soon as you're done installing your first gadget, you're in the market for the next, and it can get pretty expensive.

Amazon Prime Day is a good time to pick up your next smart home device for less because there are some fantastic deals out there on a whole range of devices.

With that in mind, I've trawled through the unbelievable number of deals that are available over Prime Day 2021 -- tens of thousands! -- and distilled them down into a handful of the best.

Deals come and go over the two days, and I'll be updating this post with fresh deals, so keep checking back. Also, if you find a good deal I've missed, feel free to drop me a note (a Twitter DM probably gets the quickest response).

Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) with 2x Stick up Cam Battery (White) bundle 40% off The bundle includes Stick up Cam Battery (White) 2PK and Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen).

See, hear and speak to people from your phone, tablet or select Echo device with Stick Up Cam Battery, a battery-powered camera that can be mounted indoors or out.

With Live View, you can check in on your home any time through the Ring app.

With a Ring Protect Plan (subscription sold separately), record all your videos, review what you missed for up to 60 days, and share videos and photos. $169 at Amazon

Gosund Dimmable WiFi LED Light Bulbs, 4-pack 20% off Dimmable LED lights are great for setting the mood, whether you're having a romantic night-in, watching a movie, or even playing your favorite video game. Gosund smart light bulbs support adjusting brightness (1%-100%) or set schedules to meet your various expectations.

Gosund smart bulbs support voice control via Alexa and Google Assistant; just enjoy the convenience and comfort of automated lighting that you can control with your voice. Tell Alexa to turn off the lights on a cold winter night; you don't need to get up. $22 at Amazon

Gosund Mini Wifi Smart Plug, Works with Alexa and Google Home, 20% off Gosund smart plugs that work with Alexa and Google Home Assistant. Just give a simple voice command to control your home device with a smart outlet via Alexa or Google Home Assistant. No hub required to install the wifi plug. Gosund Alexa outlet plug works with a stable 2.4GHz network.

By setting schedules and timers for your home smart wifi electrical plugs, you can prepare a crockpot meal and get home with dinner's ready. Get ready to have a smart home and create a customized schedule to automatically turn on/off any home electronic appliances such as lamps, Christmas lights, coffee maker, etc. Please note that the Alexa outlet plug is not suitable for the appliances whose power is more than 10A,1200W (e.g., air conditioner, microwave oven, induction cooker etc.)

Gosund Google smart plug can help you control your home appliances from anywhere. Even you are not at home; you also can control your Alexa wifi outlet via Gosund App directly, as long as your phone access a secure 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network. Ideal for someone who cannot move around very well and needs easy access to turn on/off a device

Set a group for all Google home outlets and control them in one command. Share your wifi plugs that work with Alexa with all family members in a minute. No more worries, everyone can control them easily.

Just plug a device into the mini wifi smart outlet and connect to your secured 2.4GHz network with "Gosund" App. The smart plug uses high-quality materials and technology, such as V-0 flame-retardant thermoplastics, pure copper connectors and advanced PCBA boards. It can avoid fire hazards and provide overload protection to ensure the safety of family members. And ETL certification ensures complete protection. $19 at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 33% off The Roomba 692 is a great way to begin cleaning your home smarter. Just schedule it to clean up daily dirt, dust, and debris with the iRobot HOME app or your voice assistant.

3 Stage Cleaning system & Dual Multi-Surface brushes grab dirt from carpets & hard floors; an Edge-Sweeping brush takes care of corners & edges.

Learns your cleaning habits to offer up personalized schedules, while Google Assistant & Alexa allow you to start cleaning with just the sound of your voice.

A full suite of advanced sensors allows Roomba to navigate under & around furniture & along edges. Cliff Detect keeps it from falling downstairs.

Dirt Detect Sensors alert your robot about dirtier areas of your home, like high-traffic spots, & cleans them more thoroughly.

Auto-Adjust Cleaning Head automatically adapts its height to effectively clean carpets & hard floors.



It runs for up to 90 minutes before automatically docking & recharging. $199 at Apple

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa 50% off Ring It might be tiny, but it packs all the power and punch of a full-sized Echo. There's a reason why this is Amazon's most popular smart speaker! Better speaker quality than Echo Dot Gen 2 for richer and louder sound.

Pair with a second Echo Dot for stereo sound.

Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and others.

Turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, and more with compatible connected devices. Create routines to start and end your day.



Call almost anyone hands-free.

Instantly drop in on other rooms in your home or announce to every room with a compatible Echo device. $19 at Amazon

Blink Outdoor wireless, weather-resistant HD security camera - 5 camera kit 41% off Ring Blink Outdoor wireless battery-powered HD security camera with infrared night vision.

It runs for up to two years on two AA lithium batteries (included).

Store video clips and photos in the cloud with the Blink Subscription Plan or save locally to the Blink Sync Module 2 via a USB flash drive (sold separately).

Built to withstand the elements.

No wiring or professional installation required.

Get motion detection alerts on your phone.

See, hear, and speak to visitors with live view in real-time and two-way audio features on your Blink app. $224 at Amazon

Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro 36% off Certified Refurbished Video Doorbell Pro has been refurbished, tested, and certified to look and work like new and also comes with the same limited warranty as a new device.

1080p HD video doorbell lets you see, hear and speak to people from your phone, tablet, or select Echo device.

Includes privacy features, such as customizable privacy zones and audio privacy, to focus only on what's relevant to you.

Get notifications whenever motion is detected by customizing your motion zones.

With Live View, you can check in on your home any time through the Ring app. $89 at Amazon

Amazon eero Pro mesh WiFi system - 3-Pack 30% off Ring At the heart of any good smart home system is a solid, reliable Wi-Fi connection, and things don't get much better than the Amazon eero Pro mesh. The Amazon eero Pro mesh WiFi kit (3 eero Pros) replaces the traditional WiFi router, WiFi extender, and internet booster.

Capable of covering a 5+ bedroom home with fast and reliable internet powered by a mesh network. Unlike the common internet routers and wireless access points, eero automatically updates once a month, always keeping your home WiFi system on the cutting edge.

Eero mesh WiFi network leverages multiple wireless access points to create an incredibly dependable internet experience, all on a single mesh WiFi system.

Quick & easy setup. $349 at Amazon