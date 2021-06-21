Amazon Prime Day 2021: Best smartphones and mobile accessories deals

Who doesn't like a good deal? I'm all for saving money, so for me, Amazon Prime Day is a good time to pick up those essentials (or bits of kit you need to boost productivity) while at the same spending less. And with more and more people now working and learning from home, it seems that there are never enough cables, chargers, adapters, and hubs to go around.

With that in mind, I've trawled through the unbelievable number of deals that are available over Prime Day 2021 -- tens of thousands! -- and distilled them down into a handful of the best.

Deals come and go over the two days, and I'll be updating this post with fresh deals, so keep checking back. Also, if you find a good deal I've missed, feel free to drop me a note (a Twitter DM probably gets the quickest response).

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active PRO 10.1-inch 41% off The perfect tablet for people who are rough on their equipment! The 10.1-inch WiFi-enabled 64gb Tab Active Pro tablet has been ruggedized for tough conditions. It includes built-in features such as an accelerometer, GPS, barometer, fingerprint sensor, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, and a RGB light sensor. It's MIL-STD-810G certified and tested for drops, shocks, vibration, rain, dirt, mud, sand, water, altitude, freeze & thaw, temperature range, temperature shock, and humidity. The battery lasts up to 15 hours on a single charge. $441 at Amazon

Blackview A80 20% off Think you can't get a great smartphone for under $100? Think again! 6.21-inch HD+ Waterdrop display

Android 10

13MP quad camera array

5MP selfie camera

2GB RAM

16GB storage

Fingerprint and face recognition biometric

4200mAh battery

4G dual SIM $87 at Amazon

Ulefone Note 11P with Android 11 36% off Android 11, a great camera array, powerful processor, and great battery life. Flagship features for a lot less than flagship money! Ultra-Large 6.55-inch Punch-Hole Screen



MediaTek Helio P60 Octa-core processor



Android 11

48MP AI Quad Camera, Samsung 48MP Camera, 8MP Ultra Wide-Angle Lens, 2MP Macro Camera, 2MP Sub-Camera / 8MP Front Camera



8GB RAM

128GB ROM

MicroSD up to 1T

4400mAh battery $159 at Amazon

Motorola Moto G7 Plus 40% off Not everyone needs a flagship smartphone, and if that's you then this is the handset for you. Featuring a 6.2-inch Full HD+ Max Vision display, all-day 3000mA battery with TurboPower with gets you 12 hours of power in just 15 minutes of charging, this is a great workhorse. $139 at Amazon

Amazing Deal: Sony WF-SP800N in-ear noise-canceling earbuds (Amazon exclusive) $120 off With a whopping $120 off the retail price, this is a great time to pick up these comfortable earbuds. They feature digital noise cancellation, up to 9 hours of battery life/18 total hours with carrying case (or up to 13 hours/26 total with carrying case with noise canceling disabled) and are IP55 sweat and splash-proof design They also feature a built-in microphone for clear-sounding hands-free calls, and are Alexa-enabled. $78 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G 26% off You're undoubtedly paying a flagship price here, even with a great Amazon prime Day discount, but you're getting a superb smartphone. 6.9-inch AMOLED display

Snapdragon 865+ processor

108MP main camera

10MP selfie camera

4500mAh battery

128GB storage

5G ready

Unlocked

S Pen included $925 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live 35% off Superb active noise cancellation to block out background noise on an airplane, train, or bus, long-lasting battery life (with a case that doubles as a wireless charger), and a comfortable fit. A great pair of earbuds, especially to complement a Samsung smartphone. $109 at Amazon

Jabra Elite Active 65t earbuds 38% off Elite Active 65t are secure-fitting earbuds that provide dependable in-ear stability. Great sound and call quality, five hours of battery on a single charge, and up to 15 hours in total with the included pocket-friendly charging case, and IP56 rated so they're not going to die in the rain or sweat! A great alternative to Apple's AirPods! $49 at Amazon