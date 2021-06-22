Amazon Prime Day 2021, Day 2: Last chance on the best cable and charger deals

Who doesn't like a good deal? I'm all for saving money, so for me, Amazon Prime Day is a good time to pick up those essentials (or bits of kit you need to boost productivity) while at the same spending less. And with more and more people now working and learning from home, it seems that there are never enough cables, chargers, adapter, and hubs to go around.

With that in mind, I've trawled through the unbelievable number of deals that are available over Prime Day 2021 -- tens of thousands -- and distilled them down into a handful of the best.

Deals come and go over the two days, and I'll be updating this post with fresh deals, so keep checking back. Also, if you find a good deal I've missed, feel free to drop me a note (a Twitter DM probably gets the quickest response).

SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync with 256GB storage 50% off This is a 10W wireless charger with built-in 256GB of storage to allow you to backup your photos and other data. That's right, back up your data by just popping your iPhone or Android phone on the charger. At 50% off, this is a great deal, and offers peace of mind in the event of your phone being lost, stolen, or broken. Don't need that much backup space? There are 64GB and 128GB versions also available, but the 128GB is only a dollar cheaper than the 256GB version. $99 at Amazon

Anker PowerExpand Elite 13-in-1 Docking Station 20% off A superb, fully-featured docking station offering a wide array of ports and features. This station is equipped with dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, 2 USB-C ports, 4 USB-A ports, an HDMI port, an Ethernet port, SD/microSD card slots, and a 3.5 mm AUX port.

With 85W and 15W Thunderbolt 3 ports, plus an 18W USB-C Power Delivery port, PowerExpand offers multiple ways to get a high-speed charge for anything from laptops to phones and more.

The Thunderbolt 3 port supports 5K@60Hz, while the HDMI port supports a resolution of 4K@60Hz. Connect to both simultaneously to enjoy crystal-clear streaming or mirroring across two displays.

$199 at Amazon

Anker 20W Nano Charger with 6ft USB-C to Lightning Cable 20% off The small but mighty Anker Nano 20W charger is designed to provide the maximum charge for your iPhone. It's so small, you can pop it in a bag or pocket. Charges 3x faster than with an original 5W charger

50% smaller than a standard 20W iPhone charger

MFi-certified USB-C to Lightning Cable $23 at Amazon

Anker 6ft Premium Nylon Lightning Cable [2-Pack] - MFi Certified 20% off In my experience, you can never have enough cables! Improved construction techniques and materials makes these cables last 5X longer than the norm.

Each cable contains a unique, verified serial number and an authorization chip issued by Apple to ensure 100% compatibility with any Lightning device.

Each premium nylon-braided cable is optimized for use with Apple devices, providing the same charging speeds as stock Apple charging cables. $15 at Amazon