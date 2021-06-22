Amazon Prime Day 2021, Day 2: Last chance to find the best deals

CNET

Prime Day is basically Amazon's version of Black Friday.

ZDNet has detailed Amazon's every move for years, including its incredible growth and negative impact on retail as a whole. Doom and gloom aside, one of the more fun aspects of the company is its annual fire-sale event. Pitched as Amazon's "holiday of savings," it gives Black Friday a run for its money -- while also likely making Walmart and other rivals wince with jealousy.

See also: How to get access to deals for free, even if you're not a Prime member

Here's everything we know about Prime Day 2021.

What is Amazon Prime Day? Amazon celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2015 by introducing a full day of sales on Amazon.com. The company offered deep discounts on Amazon-branded products as well as tens of thousands of other items from third-party sellers. The entire event, called Prime Day, was a huge success, and so Amazon has turned it into an annual sales extravaganza.

When is Prime Day 2021? Amazon has officially revealed Prime Day 2021 will run from Monday, June 21 to Tuesday, June 22. The company specifically said it kicks off at 12am PDT (or 3am EDT) and runs through June 22. For reference, in past years, Prime Day occurred on the following dates: July 15, 2015 (Wednesday): Lasted 24 hours July 12, 2016 (Tuesday): Lasted 24 hours July 11 (Tuesday) to July 12, 2017 (Wednesday): Lasted 30 hours July 16 (Monday) to July 17, 2018 (Tuesday): Lasted 36 hours July 15 (Monday) to July 16, 2019 (Tuesday): Lasted 48 hours Oct. 13 (Tuesday) to Oct. 14, 2020 (Wednesday): Lasted 48 hours

Where will Prime Day 2021 be available? Prime Day is available to Prime members in the US, UK, UAE, Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Australia, Turkey, and Brazil. Anyone can start a free 30-day Prime trial.

What can you expect from Prime Day 2021? There will be thousands of deals this year -- on not only Amazon's own devices, such as the Amazon Echo, but also products across a range of categories, including business tech goodies. We anticipate deep cuts on Fire TVs, Fire tablets, Kindle e-readers, and Echo devices, but you should look for Black Friday-style deals across the entire site. Expect some deals to last the full day, while others will be quick, limited-time deals.