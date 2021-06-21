Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals: Best cameras, backdrops, tripods and more studio gear

Whether you want to be the next big YouTube star or you're just required to show your face in Zoom meetings, it's time to upgrade your video hardware. In this guide, we locate some of the better items that are on sale for Prime Day. Some of these are finds just because all video gear has been in short supply due to the pandemic. Some of these are genuinely good deals no matter what the current events.

The bottom line is this: if you're doing video, you need more than just your smartphone. You'll need sound, lighting, a place to put your camera, possibly a new camera, a tripod, and various mounts, backdrops, and accessories.

Go for it! And when you produce some exciting YouTube videos, let us know in the comments below.

ZOHULU 4K Camcorder Save 65% This is a Lightning Deal that begins on Monday 6/21/21 at 11:45 AM PDT and ends on Monday 6/21/21 at 5:45 PM PDT. So why would you want an old-school camcorder instead of a smartphone or DSLR camera? I've been actually eying this up, and I have a bunch of iPhones, iPads, and DSLRs I use every day. Why? Because it's an inexpensive way to get an auxiliary camera with HDMI output into the switcher. If you want an inexpensive camera that will capture 4K or switch in establishing shots, this is a good option. $208 at AMAZON

Neewer C-stand Save 42% This is a Lightning Deal that begins on Monday 6/21/21 at 4:45PM PDT and ends on Monday 6/21/21 at 10:45PM PDT. C-stands are incredibly versatile studio mounting gear. It's important that you properly sandbag the legs, especially the one on the opposite side of the boom. Watch some YouTube videos from pros to get it right before putting this into service. $94 at Amazon

Neewer 6x9 White Backdrop Save 58% This is a Lightning Deal that begins on Monday 6/21/21 at 2:45PM PDT and ends on Monday 6/21/21 at 8:45PM PDT. That's actually a white backdrop. We adjusted the levels and contrast in our image so you could see it in the product shot, because white-on-white just doesn't display particularly well on-screen. This is a great backdrop if you want a very simple and clean background to your videos or photos. $11 at Amazon

GEEKOTO 77'' Tripod Save 44% This is a Lightning Deal that begins on Monday 6/21/21 at 10:35 AM PDT and ends on Monday 6/21/21 at 4:35 PM PDT. It's often difficult to find tall tripods, which can come in handy for overview shots. This goes up to 77-inches and has a ball head. The promotion claims it's ideal for panoramas, but so are all tripods. It's a nice piece of kit, but it's just a tripod, big though it is. $56 at Amazon

10" Dual Selfie Ring Light with Tripod Stand Save 44% This is a Lightning Deal that begins on Monday 6/21/21 at 9:00 AM PDT and ends on Monday 6/21/21 at 3:00 PM PDT. This is a selfie light kit that has not one but two ring lights. It includes the lights, the stand, a smartphone holder, and a controller dongle. If you're going to be streaming or vlogging, this might be a solution. Just keep in mind that keeping the rings out of your glasses may be a challenge if you wear glasses. $56 at Amazon