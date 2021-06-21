Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals: Best cameras, backdrops, tripods and other studio gear

Whether you want to be the next big YouTube star or you're just required to show your face in Zoom meetings, it's time to upgrade your video hardware. In this guide, we locate some of the better items that are on sale for Prime Day. Some of these are finds just because all video gear has been in short supply due to the pandemic. Some of these are genuinely good deals no matter what the current events.

The bottom line is this: if you're doing video, you need more than just your smartphone. You'll need sound, lighting, a place to put your camera, possibly a new camera, a tripod, and various mounts, backdrops, and accessories.

Go for it! And when you produce some exciting YouTube videos, let us know in the comments below.

ZOHULU 4K Camcorder Save 65% This is a Lightning Deal that begins on Monday 6/21/21 at 11:45 AM PDT and ends on Monday 6/21/21 at 5:45 PM PDT. So why would you want an old-school camcorder instead of a smartphone or DSLR camera? I've been actually eying this up, and I have a bunch of iPhones, iPads, and DSLRs I use every day. Why? Because it's an inexpensive way to get an auxiliary camera with HDMI output into the switcher. If you want an inexpensive camera that will capture 4K or switch in establishing shots, this is a good option. $208 at AMAZON

GEEKOTO 77'' Tripod Save 44% This is a Lightning Deal that begins on Monday 6/21/21 at 10:35 AM PDT and ends on Monday 6/21/21 at 4:35 PM PDT. It's often difficult to find tall tripods, which can come in handy for overview shots. This goes up to 77-inches and has a ball head. The promotion claims it's ideal for panoramas, but so are all tripods. It's a nice piece of kit, but it's just a tripod, big though it is. $56 at Amazon

GoPro Hero8 Black Retail Bundle Save 44% This is a nice bundle with both the GoPro camera and a number of useful add-ons. It comes with a tiny tripod, a head strap so you can impress your friends with your geek cred, a micro SD card, and a rechargeable battery. This is a Spotlight Deal that begins on Monday 6/21/21 at Midnight PDT and ends on Monday 6/21/21 at 11:59 PM PDT. $279 at Amazon

PHOPIK Photography Backdrop Stand Save 36% This is a Lightning Deal that begins on Monday 6/21/21 at 5:05 AM PDT and ends on Monday 6/21/21 at 11:05 AM PDT. Yep, it's an inexpensive backdrop stand in a bag. Just keep in mind that the sandbags pictured in the promotion do not include sand. You'll have to fill them yourself. $32 at Amazon

MACTREM Professional Camera Tripod Save 69% This is a Lightning Deal that begins on Monday 6/21/21 at 7:15 AM PDT and ends on Monday 6/21/21 at 1:15 PM PDT. I like this because it's really two pieces of gear in one: a tripod and a monopod. Plus, the 69% off is nothing to sneeze at. This is a solid tripod for a cheapo tripod price. It also comes with a free smartphone mount, so there's that. $47 at Amazon

Neewer Continuous Lighting Kit Save 48% This is a Lightning Deal that begins on Monday 6/21/21 at 7:25 AM PDT and ends on Monday 6/21/21 at 1:25 PM PDT. This is a complete photo studio in one package. You get the green screen, the backdrop holder, a couple of lights with softboxes, and some reflectors. If you're getting started with studio photography and video and don't mind the larger size and warm-up time of CFL bulbs, this is an all-in-one kit that will get you started out of the box. $105 at Amazon

Heavy Duty Professional Video Tripod Save 45% This is a Lightning Deal that begins on Monday 6/21/21 at 8:35 AM PDT and ends on Monday 6/21/21 at 2:35 PM PDT. We are back with another tripod, this time a heavy-duty model. If you've ever attached a full-sized camera rig to a tripod and then watched in horror as the weight of the rig overburdened the tripod, you'll know why a heavy-duty unit is important to have in your kit bag. $110 at Amazon

10" Dual Selfie Ring Light with Tripod Stand Save 44% This is a Lightning Deal that begins on Monday 6/21/21 at 9:00 AM PDT and ends on Monday 6/21/21 at 3:00 PM PDT. This is a selfie light kit that has not one but two ring lights. It includes the lights, the stand, a smartphone holder, and a controller dongle. If you're going to be streaming or vlogging, this might be a solution. Just keep in mind that keeping the rings out of your glasses may be a challenge if you wear glasses. $56 at Amazon